Canada Publishes List of Food Items Ghanaians and Other Foreigners Cannot Bring Into the Country
- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency published rules on what travellers arriving from Ghana and other non-US countries can bring in
- Several common food items, including eggs, fresh meat, and cured meat products, are outright banned for travellers from outside the United States
- Some foods such as dairy products and baked goods are permitted only under specific conditions and quantity limits
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The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published guidelines outlining which food items travellers arriving from countries such as Ghana are prohibited from bringing into Canada.
The rules distinguish between travellers arriving from the United States and those coming from all other countries.
Ghanaians and other non-US travellers face a stricter set of restrictions that cover a wide range of commonly carried food items.
Food items banned for travellers from Ghana
Under the CFIA guidelines, eggs and processed egg products are not permitted. Fresh and dried meat, cured meat including ham and sausages, and game animal carcasses are also banned outright.
Pufferfish and Chinese mitten crab cannot be brought in, while shark fins not attached to a shark carcass are explicitly prohibited.
Unpasteurised cheese may only enter Canada if it originates from a country officially recognised as free of certain animal diseases.
Fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, grains and seeds are subject to restrictions that vary depending on the country of origin, meaning some may be permitted while others are not.
What travellers can still bring under certain conditions
The CFIA does permit several food categories, provided specific requirements are met. Dairy products are limited to ice cream, yoghurt, kashk and pasteurised cheese from any country. Meat products are only allowed if they are commercially prepared, fully cooked and shelf-stable in sealed containers.
Infant formula must be commercially packaged, sealed and shelf-stable. Animal fat or suet is permitted only if cooked, shelf-stable and purchased in a sealed container. Certain fish and seafood species require permits, while others are prohibited entirely. Baked goods such as bread, pastries, cakes, fruit pies and biscuits are allowed as long as they contain no meat. Confectionery and snacks are similarly permitted, subject to the same meat-free requirement.
The CFIA advises that travellers bringing food into Canada for personal use must ensure their items comply with these rules before arrival, as restricted goods may be confiscated at the border.
US lists 25 items travellers cannot bring into America
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had outlined categories of items that travellers are prohibited from carrying into the country or must obtain special permits to bring in.
The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency said prohibited and restricted items include alcohol, among others.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh