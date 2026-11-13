The Canadian Food Inspection Agency published rules on what travellers arriving from Ghana and other non-US countries can bring in

Several common food items, including eggs, fresh meat, and cured meat products, are outright banned for travellers from outside the United States

Some foods such as dairy products and baked goods are permitted only under specific conditions and quantity limits

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published guidelines outlining which food items travellers arriving from countries such as Ghana are prohibited from bringing into Canada.

The rules distinguish between travellers arriving from the United States and those coming from all other countries.

Canada’s food rules for travellers from Ghana and other non-US countries ban eggs and meat. Image credit: Colours Hunter, VCG/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians and other non-US travellers face a stricter set of restrictions that cover a wide range of commonly carried food items.

Food items banned for travellers from Ghana

Under the CFIA guidelines, eggs and processed egg products are not permitted. Fresh and dried meat, cured meat including ham and sausages, and game animal carcasses are also banned outright.

Pufferfish and Chinese mitten crab cannot be brought in, while shark fins not attached to a shark carcass are explicitly prohibited.

Unpasteurised cheese may only enter Canada if it originates from a country officially recognised as free of certain animal diseases.

Fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, grains and seeds are subject to restrictions that vary depending on the country of origin, meaning some may be permitted while others are not.

What travellers can still bring under certain conditions

The CFIA does permit several food categories, provided specific requirements are met. Dairy products are limited to ice cream, yoghurt, kashk and pasteurised cheese from any country. Meat products are only allowed if they are commercially prepared, fully cooked and shelf-stable in sealed containers.

Infant formula must be commercially packaged, sealed and shelf-stable. Animal fat or suet is permitted only if cooked, shelf-stable and purchased in a sealed container. Certain fish and seafood species require permits, while others are prohibited entirely. Baked goods such as bread, pastries, cakes, fruit pies and biscuits are allowed as long as they contain no meat. Confectionery and snacks are similarly permitted, subject to the same meat-free requirement.

The CFIA advises that travellers bringing food into Canada for personal use must ensure their items comply with these rules before arrival, as restricted goods may be confiscated at the border.

US lists 25 items travellers cannot bring into America

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had outlined categories of items that travellers are prohibited from carrying into the country or must obtain special permits to bring in.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency said prohibited and restricted items include alcohol, among others.

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Source: YEN.com.gh