The Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed that holders of the Bridging Visa B face a key limitation many applicants overlook

Applicants who want to remain in Australia longer than the BVB allows must take a specific step that goes beyond renewing their current visa

The department also outlined a critical requirement holders must meet before leaving Australia while on this visa

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The Australian Department of Home Affairs has clarified that the Bridging Visa B (BVB), Subclass 020, cannot be extended to allow a longer stay in the country, a rule that could catch many applicants off guard.

The BVB is a temporary visa that allows a person to remain lawfully in Australia while their application for a substantive visa is being processed.

Australia’s Bridging Visa B cannot be extended: holders seeking a longer stay must apply for a new visa. Image credit: Hilary Wardhaugh, Popartic/Getty Iages

Source: Getty Images

It also permits the holder to leave and re-enter Australia within a defined travel window, functioning as a holding visa rather than a standalone permit that can be renewed at will.

What happens when a BVB holder wants to stay longer

According to the department's official guidance, anyone who wishes to remain in Australia beyond the period their BVB covers must apply for an entirely new visa. The department directs applicants in that situation to review all available visa options, underscoring that the BVB maintains lawful status during processing but does not operate as a renewable permit in its own right.

The visa carries an application fee of AUD575, though concessions are available in limited circumstances. Both the applicant and any family members included in the application must be physically present inside Australia when the application is submitted and again when the visa is granted. This means the BVB cannot be applied for from outside the country.

Travel rules holders must follow before departing

The department also issued a specific warning about travel. If a BVB holder's travel facility has expired or does not cover a planned trip abroad, they must apply for a new BVB and receive approval before departing Australia. Leaving the country without a valid travel facility causes the visa to cease while the holder is overseas, meaning they would be unable to return on a lapsed BVB.

The travel facility attached to a BVB may cover a single trip or multiple trips and remains valid until a date specified at the time the visa is granted.

Australia explains basic salaries for new military recruits

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had announced how much new military recruits earn during their basic training period.

The Defence Force Remuneration Tribunal's pay manual stated that a recruit undergoing standard basic training receives an annual salary of $62,333.

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Source: YEN.com.gh