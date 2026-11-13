An Instagram account has shared claims about the 17-year-old arrested over the death of Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong and another suspect in the ongoing case

Reportedly made a day after the October 29 attack, the comments came nearly two full weeks before police announced the arrest of the teenage suspect

The New York Police Department has not publicly released the full name of the suspect, who has been charged in connection with the 15-year-old’s death

An Instagram account has shared claims about the 17-year-old arrested over the death of Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong and another suspect.

Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong passed away after he was attacked on his way to school in the Bronx, New York. Photo source: Fox News.

Source: UGC

Javits, 15, passed away after he was attacked on his way to school in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested a 17-year-old boy at his home in the Bronx.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and other offences in connection with the death.

Police did not release the suspect’s name, reportedly because of his age. Investigators had earlier said they were searching for three teenage males in connection with the incident.

Javits Frimpong suspects: Instagram account’s claims

According to Ghanaian news page ASK Ghana Media, an Instagram account named Shaheem commented on a post about Javits’s death on October 30, 2026.

The comment reportedly included details about the individuals allegedly involved in the incident. Per the page, one of the people named in the comment was the 17-year-old arrested by the NYPD on November 11.

The account also allegedly identified the individual captured on CCTV chasing Javits. According to ASK, that individual remains at large.

The NYPD has not confirmed the identities of any suspects, and YEN.com.gh could not independently verify the claims.

Shared by ASK Ghana Media, the X post detailing the Instagram account’s claims is below.

Javits Frimpong’s family reacts to arrest

Speaking after the arrest, Javits’s mother, Doris Gyamfi, said she needed justice for her only child. “I need justice for my child,” she said, according to Face2Face Africa. His father, Thomas Frimpong, welcomed the arrest.

US civil rights lawyer Ben Crump also called for the suspects to be held fully accountable under the law.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said investigators were considering robbery or mistaken identity as possible motives.

Javits Frimpong’s father sends strong message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Javits’s father, Thomas Frimpong, urged those responsible for his son’s death to turn themselves in.

He made the appeal a day after the 15-year-old passed away at St Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx. At the time, investigators were searching for masked teenagers in dark clothing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh