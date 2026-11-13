A 17-year-old suspect appeared before the Bronx Criminal Court on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in connection with the death of Javits Frimpong

The court denied bail for the minor, who is expected to face further proceedings at the Family Youth Court, as the police are hunting two others

Family lawyer Ben Crump, hired by the Government of Ghana, reacted to the development and pressed for answers on the motive behind the attack

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A 17-year-old suspect linked to the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong was denied bail after his first court appearance at the Bronx Criminal Court on Wednesday evening, November 11, 2026.

17-year-old suspect in Javits Frimpong's death case denied bail after his first court appearance in the Bronx. Image credit: Zygote Studio, UGC

Source: Facebook

Because the suspect is a minor, his identity has not been disclosed. The court ordered that he remain in custody while investigations continue.

He was due to appear before the Family Youth Court the following day, Thursday, November 12, for further proceedings.

A lawyer from the Bronx Defenders, the firm representing the teenager, chose not to speak to the press after the hearing.

What happened to Javits Frimpong

Javits lost his life on October 29, 2026, after he was attacked near East 171st Street and Third Avenue in the Bronx while on his way to school.

He sustained a stomach wound and was pronounced dead at a hospital later that day.

The 15-year-old had moved from Ghana to the United States to pursue his education.

His mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, addressed the media at a press conference in Harlem on Wednesday, visibly overcome with grief as she called for justice for her only child.

NYPD in search of two more suspects

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is still searching for two other individuals believed to have been present at the scene, both of whom were reportedly captured on surveillance footage.

Last week, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny revealed that investigators were looking into reports that Javits had experienced bullying at school, though no official motive has been confirmed.

The 17-year-old in custody remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The X post on the outcome of the 17-year-old suspect's court appearance is below.

Javits' mother breaks down after suspect's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Javits' mother spoke after the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the death of the 15-year-old teen.

At a Harlem press conference, Doris Adu Gyamfi broke down in tears as she urged supporters not to stop seeking accountability for her only child. Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump said the arrest was a step forward but that the family still needs answers about Javits’ death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh