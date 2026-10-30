Thomas Frimpong, the father of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong, has sent a strong message to the suspects behind his son’s death in New York City

Wiping tears as he spoke to reporters in the Bronx, he urged those responsible for the attack to turn themselves in to the police quickly

The grieving father said his quiet son arrived in the US from Africa a year ago and spent most of his time on his phone

Thomas Frimpong, the father of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong, has sent a strong message to those behind his son’s death in the Bronx, New York.

Thomas Frimpong, father of Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong, wipes tears as he speaks to reporters in the Bronx, New York. Photo source: PIX11 News/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Javits died on Thursday, October 29, 2026, after he was attacked on his way to school near Crotona Park. Police said he was rushed to St Barnabas Hospital in a police car, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are searching for at least two masked teenagers dressed in dark clothing. No arrests have been made so far.

Speaking to reporters from several news outlets, including PIX11, the grieving father shared his pain and a message for the suspects.

Javits Frimpong’s father urges suspects to surrender

Thomas Frimpong was seen wiping tears as he spoke to journalists in Claremont, the Bronx, after his son’s death.

He urged those responsible to turn themselves in. “I will tell them to give themselves to the police,” he said.

The father added that he did not believe those responsible would go free “for killing an innocent child.” Javits’ father drives a yellow cab in New York, according to ABC7.

The TikTok video of PIX11 News, in which Thomas Frimpong speaks about his son’s death, is below.

Thomas Frimpong recalls son’s quiet life

According to the grieving father, his son arrived in the US from Africa just a year ago. “He just came from Africa just one year ago.

It was yesterday. He got one year here,” he said. Thomas described Javits as a quiet boy who rarely spoke.

“He’s quiet. He don’t talk. Always on his phone,” he told reporters.

Instead of going out, Javits would sit in his father’s bedroom on his phone, he added. Javits’ mother lives in Ghana.

Social media users mourn Javits Frimpong

Many social media users sent condolences to the family. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

money0927 said:

“Damn. Y’all don’t even understand how much time and money it takes to bring your kid here. Lord have mercy.”

_m_kem said:

“Majority of African kids go through this, the constant bullying, and teachers always dismiss the complaints.”

suzetti_ said:

“People will gaslight you and say Americans don’t bully Africans. It’s still happening in 2026.”

Suspect arrested over Michael Sakyi Jr’s death

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, US-based Ghanaian teenager Michael Sakyi Jr died in Manassas, Virginia.

The 18-year-old was found in the driver’s seat of a car on June 25, 2026, after emergency responders were called to a reported crash.

Police later arrested a 21-year-old man, Jamal Dana Allen, in connection with his death. Allen was charged and held without bond as investigations continued.

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Source: YEN.com.gh