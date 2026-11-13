The UK government published the complete list of roles available to foreign nationals through its Seasonal Worker visa programme

Eligible positions span two sectors, horticulture and poultry production, covering roles from crop cultivation to meat packing

Applicants must secure a job offer from an approved scheme operator before they can apply for the visa

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The United Kingdom government has officially released the full list of jobs available to foreign nationals seeking to work in the country through its Seasonal Worker visa, with eligible positions limited to two specific industries.

The visa targets the horticulture and poultry production sectors, covering a wide range of roles from growing crops and tending plants through to processing and packaging poultry products.

The UK has published eligible Seasonal Worker visa jobs in horticulture and poultry production. Image credit: WPA Pool, Vithun Khamsong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Prospective applicants are required to hold a confirmed job offer from an approved scheme operator before they can submit a visa application.

Horticulture roles under the Seasonal Worker Visa

Within the horticulture sector, the focus is on the cultivation and production of crops, fruits, flowers and plants.

The UK government lists ten eligible areas of work: protected vegetables, field vegetables, soft fruits, orchard fruits, vines and bines, mushrooms, bulbs and cut flowers, pot plants, hardy ornamental nursery plants, and tree and forest nurseries.

The breadth of these categories means foreign workers could find themselves in a range of environments, from open fields and orchards to enclosed growing facilities and nurseries.

Poultry production jobs open to foreign workers

The poultry production category covers work involved in the preparation, processing and packaging of poultry products.

Twelve specific roles are listed as eligible: butcher, bird or game dresser, killer and plucker, plucker, poulterer, poultry processor, poultry sticker, trusser, food operative, poultry catcher or handler, poultry vaccinator, and poultry meat packer.

These positions span multiple stages of the production chain, from handling live birds and administering vaccines to preparing meat and packing finished products ready for sale.

The visa carries specific conditions regarding the duration of stay and the type of work permitted, and the UK government has advised prospective applicants to review those conditions carefully before proceeding with an application.

UK lists foodstuffs travellers cannot bring into Britain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had published formal guidance setting out which food and animal products travellers are prohibited from bringing into Great Britain.

The restrictions focus on a broad range of products, including meat, dairy, fish, and other animal-derived goods.

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Source: YEN.com.gh