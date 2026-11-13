The Netherlands offers three formal routes to citizenship, each with distinct eligibility criteria and processing timelines

Ghanaians who have lived legally in the Netherlands for five or more years may qualify for naturalisation, the most common pathway

Dutch citizenship grants holders a passport that allows free movement across all European Union member states

The Netherlands has three formal pathways through which Ghanaians and other foreign nationals can obtain Dutch citizenship, ranging from automatic acquisition at birth to a full naturalisation process that may take up to two years.

Each route carries its own requirements, and not all three are open to every applicant.

Netherlands Outlines Three Routes Ghanaians, Others Can Take To Obtain Dutch Citizenship Image credit: NurPhoto, Mantonature/Getty Images

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Three routes to Dutch citizenship

The first route is citizenship by birth. A child born to at least one Dutch parent automatically acquires Dutch nationality. The same applies when paternity is acknowledged by a Dutch citizen, or when a Dutch national formally adopts a child.

The second route, known as the option procedure, is a shorter process that takes approximately three months. It is only available to individuals who fall within a specific category defined under Dutch law, meaning eligibility is limited. Those who qualify can submit their application at their local municipality.

Naturalisation is the third and most widely used pathway. Foreign nationals who have resided legally in the Netherlands for a minimum of five years are eligible to apply. The process typically concludes within a year, though it can take as long as two years depending on the individual case.

What Dutch citizenship unlocks

Acquiring Dutch nationality comes with a range of significant benefits. Citizens gain the unrestricted right to enter the Netherlands at any time, the right to vote and stand as a candidate in parliamentary elections, and the ability to serve in the Dutch armed forces. Crucially, Dutch citizens qualify for a Dutch passport, which grants free movement across all European Union member states.

One consideration for Ghanaians is the dual citizenship requirement. Dutch law generally requires applicants to renounce their existing nationality upon naturalisation.

However, exceptions exist, and the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) can advise applicants on their specific circumstances.

Applications for naturalisation are processed through the municipality where the applicant is resident. The IND also manages cases involving former Dutch citizens living abroad who wish to reclaim their nationality.

Netherlands announces cost of each citizenship test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Netherlands had announced the fees foreigners must pay to sit the Dutch citizenship tests.

The government said the complete citizenship examination costs €350, which is roughly equivalent to GH₵4,500.

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Source: YEN.com.gh