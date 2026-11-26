Italy launched a three-year non-seasonal work visa programme covering 2026, 2027, and 2028 for foreign nationals

The Italian government reserved 25,000 slots annually for citizens of named cooperation countries, including 14 African nations

Eligible African workers can apply across sectors ranging from agriculture and construction to healthcare and hospitality

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Italy has opened its non-seasonal work visa programme to 14 African countries as part of a broader three-year immigration quota framework covering 2026 through 2028.

The Italian government outlined the programme under Article 6 of its immigration decree, setting an annual cap of 76,850 work visa slots for each of the three years.

Italy’s 2026–2028 non-seasonal visa plan reserves 25,000 places for 14 African countries, with jobs spanning agriculture Image credit: Simona Granati, Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Of that total, 76,200 spots per year are reserved for non-seasonal employed workers, with a further 650 allocated to self-employed foreign nationals.

14 African countries on Italy's visa list

The African nations whose citizens qualify for the programme are Algeria, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, and Tunisia. These countries were included alongside nations from Asia, Europe, and the Americas under a wider cooperation framework. The Italian government tied eligibility to existing migration cooperation agreements, particularly with countries that have partnered with Italy on campaigns to combat irregular migration.

Of the total annual quota, 25,000 slots are specifically ring-fenced each year for workers from these cooperation countries, which covers the 14 African nations listed above.

Sectors open to African workers

The available roles span a wide range of industries. Eligible applicants can seek positions in agriculture, forestry and fishing, food and beverage production, textiles and footwear manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality and tourism, transportation and logistics, healthcare and social assistance, and business support services.

The decree also makes separate provision for self-employed applicants, with 500 slots available annually distributed across three categories: entrepreneurs who bring a minimum investment of 500,000 euros into the Italian economy and create at least three jobs; regulated or unregulated freelance professionals; and founders of innovative start-up businesses that meet the requirements set out in Italy's Law No. 221 of 17 December 2012.

An additional 13,600 to 14,200 slots per year are set aside specifically for non-seasonal workers in the family assistance sector, with the allocated number rising incrementally through 2028.

Italy sets minimum age requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Italy had announced age-based rules governing how individuals can claim citizenship through family connections.

The regulations are relevant to people worldwide, including those in Africa and the diaspora who may have established their Italian heritage later in life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh