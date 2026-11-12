The Dutch government confirmed that the full citizenship examination costs €350, a mandatory step for those seeking naturalisation

The Netherlands citizenship test is split into five components, each carrying its own separate fee for applicants

Foreigners who fail one section of the test are only required to pay the cost of that specific component to retake it

The Netherlands has officially released the fees foreigners must pay to sit the Dutch citizenship test, a compulsory requirement for those pursuing naturalisation as Dutch nationals.

Netherlands outlines citizenship examination fees. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/ hamzehsh12

Source: Getty Images

According to the Dutch government, the complete citizenship examination carries a total cost of €350, which is roughly equivalent to GHC4,500.

Netherlands citizenship test fee breakdown

Rather than charging applicants the full amount again after a failed attempt, the Dutch system allows candidates to pay only for the section they need to retake. This approach makes the process more financially manageable for those who do not pass on their first try.

The examination is divided into five components, each with its own individual fee:

1. Knowledge of Dutch Society (KNM): €60

2. Writing Skills A2: €70

3. Reading Comprehension A2: €70

4. Listening Comprehension A2: €70

5. Spoken Dutch A2: €80

What happens after Netherlands test

Once an applicant has completed the examination, the Dutch government advises them to wait for their results before submitting a naturalisation application.

The Education Executive Agency, known as DUO, is responsible for sending results to candidates via email within eight weeks of the test date. Applicants who receive a passing score may then proceed with their formal application for Dutch citizenship through the naturalisation process.

Netherlands closes permanent residency for some foreigners

YEN.com.gh reported that the Netherlands had ended the permanent residency pathway for asylum seekers as part of new European immigration rules that took effect in June 2026

Asylum residence permits will now be issued for three-year renewable terms instead of leading to permanent status

The Netherlands Immigration and Naturalisation Service confirmed that decision timelines and family reunification rules have also shifted under the new framework

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Source: YEN.com.gh