Netherlands Publishes Official Cost of Citizenship Test With Full Fee Breakdown
- The Dutch government confirmed that the full citizenship examination costs €350, a mandatory step for those seeking naturalisation
- The Netherlands citizenship test is split into five components, each carrying its own separate fee for applicants
- Foreigners who fail one section of the test are only required to pay the cost of that specific component to retake it
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The Netherlands has officially released the fees foreigners must pay to sit the Dutch citizenship test, a compulsory requirement for those pursuing naturalisation as Dutch nationals.
According to the Dutch government, the complete citizenship examination carries a total cost of €350, which is roughly equivalent to GHC4,500.
Netherlands citizenship test fee breakdown
Rather than charging applicants the full amount again after a failed attempt, the Dutch system allows candidates to pay only for the section they need to retake. This approach makes the process more financially manageable for those who do not pass on their first try.
The examination is divided into five components, each with its own individual fee:
1. Knowledge of Dutch Society (KNM): €60
2. Writing Skills A2: €70
3. Reading Comprehension A2: €70
4. Listening Comprehension A2: €70
5. Spoken Dutch A2: €80
What happens after Netherlands test
Once an applicant has completed the examination, the Dutch government advises them to wait for their results before submitting a naturalisation application.
The Education Executive Agency, known as DUO, is responsible for sending results to candidates via email within eight weeks of the test date. Applicants who receive a passing score may then proceed with their formal application for Dutch citizenship through the naturalisation process.
Netherlands closes permanent residency for some foreigners
YEN.com.gh reported that the Netherlands had ended the permanent residency pathway for asylum seekers as part of new European immigration rules that took effect in June 2026
Asylum residence permits will now be issued for three-year renewable terms instead of leading to permanent status
The Netherlands Immigration and Naturalisation Service confirmed that decision timelines and family reunification rules have also shifted under the new framework
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh