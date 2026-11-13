EU Blue Card: 5 Benefits Available to Ghanaians and Other Foreign Workers

The European Union outlined the benefits available to highly skilled non-EU workers who hold an EU Blue Card

EU Blue Card holders gain the right to equal treatment with national citizens, covering employment, education and social security

The card also opens a pathway to long-term EU resident status by allowing holders to combine periods of residence across member states

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The European Union has detailed the range of entitlements that come with holding an EU Blue Card, a permit designed for highly skilled professionals from outside the bloc seeking to live and work within its member states.

The card is not universally granted. Applicants must satisfy conditions set by the specific member state issuing it, which means eligibility criteria can vary across the bloc.

The EU Blue Card gives highly skilled non-EU workers equal treatment, family reunification rights and a route to long-term EU residence across member states. Image credit: blackCAT/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Once issued, however, the permit unlocks a set of rights that extend well beyond basic permission to reside.

What the EU Blue Card allows holders to do

The first and most fundamental benefit is the right to enter, re-enter and remain legally in the issuing country for the full duration of the card's validity.

Alongside this, holders receive authorisation to take up highly skilled employment specifically within that country, giving them a legal basis to work in their area of professional expertise.

A particularly significant entitlement is the right to equal treatment with citizens of the host nation.

This covers a broad range of areas, including working conditions, access to education and vocational training, social security provisions and certain public services, placing Blue Card holders on comparable footing to nationals in many day-to-day matters.

Family reunification and long-term settlement

Beyond individual rights, the EU Blue Card also carries benefits for families. Holders are entitled to apply for a family reunification permit, through which eligible relatives can join them in the host country.

Family members who receive approval are granted residence permits linked to the validity period of the Blue Card itself.

Perhaps the most forward-looking benefit concerns long-term settlement within the EU. Under specific conditions, Blue Card holders can aggregate periods of legal residence spent in different EU member states when making an application for EU long-term resident status.

This provision is particularly significant for professionals who have moved between countries within the bloc, as it removes the need to restart residency counts each time they relocate, potentially bringing them closer to more permanent settlement across the EU as a whole.

The EU Blue Card was designed to attract skilled talent from outside the bloc and remains one of the main legal pathways through which non-EU nationals can build a stable life within member states.

Germany outlines language requirements for foreign skilled workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had announced its language expectations for foreign skilled workers hoping to secure employment in the country.

The German government explained that language requirements are not uniform across all professions.

Instead, the level of German a worker must demonstrate depends largely on the nature of their job and the extent of direct communication with clients, patients or colleagues that their role requires.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh