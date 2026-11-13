New Zealand published specific conditions foreign children must meet to qualify for citizenship, with requirements that vary by age

Children applying alongside a parent or guardian face notably different residency conditions compared to those applying independently

Applicants aged 14 and 15 must meet additional criteria that younger children are not required to fulfil

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

New Zealand has outlined a tiered set of citizenship requirements for foreign children, with the conditions applied depending on how old the child is and whether a parent or legal guardian is applying at the same time.

New Zealand lists requirements for foreign children applying for citizenship.

Source: Getty Images

Children applying alongside parents or guardians

Children with at least one parent or legal guardian who is either already a New Zealand citizen or is applying concurrently and qualifies for citizenship are exempt from the standard residency requirement. This makes the application process significantly more accessible for families going through it together.

Children applying without a qualifying parent, however, must have lived in New Zealand on a resident basis for at least eight months in each of the five years preceding their application. Additionally, any child who has reached the age of 16 is no longer eligible to use the children's pathway and must instead apply through the adult citizenship process.

Age-based criteria for child applicants

The requirements also differ according to the child's age at the time of applying.

Children aged 13 and under need only hold the right to reside in New Zealand indefinitely and demonstrate an intention to remain in the country after citizenship is granted. They are not required to show English language ability or prove good character.

The bar is higher for children aged 14 and 15. Beyond holding permanent residency rights and intending to stay, these applicants must also be able to speak English and satisfy a good character standard.

The two-level structure reflects a recognition by New Zealand authorities that young children cannot reasonably be assessed against the same expectations as older applicants. At the same time, teenagers who are close to adulthood are expected to show a basic level of integration and conduct before being granted citizenship.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh