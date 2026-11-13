Immigration New Zealand has published official guidance detailing what sponsors are legally required to provide when bringing a foreign relative into the country on a visa

The obligations cover four key areas, ranging from daily necessities such as food and healthcare to covering the cost of a visa holder's return travel

Sponsors remain legally liable even when a private agreement is in place for the visa holder to cover their own costs

Immigration New Zealand has set out the full scope of legal responsibilities that sponsors must accept when they bring a foreign relative into the country on a visa, warning that these duties cannot be passed on or reduced through personal agreements with the visa holder.

The official guidance, published by Immigration New Zealand, makes clear that a sponsor assumes complete legal accountability for the visa holder for the entire duration of their stay in the country.

Immigration New Zealand sets out sponsors’ duties for relatives on visas, from food and housing to return and deportation costs. Image credit: Fiona Goodall, Riska/Getty Images

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What sponsors are required to provide

The obligations are grouped into four distinct areas. The first covers basic welfare: sponsors must ensure the visa holder has access to food, clothing, and healthcare throughout their time in New Zealand. The second requires sponsors to arrange suitable accommodation, whether by housing the person directly or by funding an appropriate place for them to live.

The third obligation concerns travel costs. If the visa holder does not intend to fund their own return journey, the sponsor is required to cover that expense. The fourth, and most consequential, responsibility applies in deportation scenarios. Should the visa holder be removed from New Zealand, the sponsor becomes liable for all costs associated with that process, including expenses tied to locating and detaining the individual prior to their removal.

Legal responsibility stays with the sponsor

A central point in the guidance is that private financial arrangements between a sponsor and a visa holder carry no legal weight under New Zealand immigration law. Even if both parties agree that the visa holder will personally cover some or all of their own costs, the law continues to hold the sponsor fully accountable.

Immigration New Zealand has emphasised that anyone considering sponsoring a relative should carefully weigh the financial and legal implications before making a commitment, particularly given that the obligations can extend well beyond providing meals and a place to stay into the potentially significant costs of deportation proceedings.

New Zealand lists benefits of resident visas for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had detailed what resident visa holders can access once they settle in the country.

These include 11 distinct benefits spanning healthcare, education, social support and other areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh