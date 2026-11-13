The US Department of Homeland Security and USCIS introduced a new immigration rule creating a pathway to permanent residence for certain children born on American soil

The interim final rule, published in the Federal Register on September 9, identifies four categories of foreign government employees whose US-born children may qualify

Children born on or after September 9 to non-citizen foreign government workers can voluntarily apply for lawful permanent residence under the new provision

The United States government has opened a formal pathway to lawful permanent residence for certain children born on American soil to foreign government employees, expanding protections that previously applied only to a limited group of diplomatic families.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) jointly introduced the change through an interim final rule published in the Federal Register on September 9, 2026.

US immigration rule lets eligible US-born children of foreign government employees apply for permanent residence. Image credit: Kevin Dietsch, PS Photography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The rule applies to eligible children born in the United States on or after that date and does not operate retroactively.

Who qualifies under the new rule

For a child to be eligible, at least one parent must have held qualifying foreign government employee status at the time of the child's birth, and neither parent may hold American citizenship.

According to the Federal Register, four categories of workers fall within the scope of the provision: foreign diplomatic officers accredited to the United States; employees of foreign embassies and consulates who are nationals of the countries they represent; individuals employed by foreign governments in an official capacity; and employees of international organisations that enjoy immunity in the United States.

The updated regulation builds on an earlier arrangement that limited eligibility to children of foreign diplomatic officers exclusively. The new rule extends that scope to a considerably broader group of government-linked workers serving on American soil.

Why DHS introduced the change

DHS said the expanded provision was designed to establish a clear immigration status route for children who do not automatically acquire American citizenship at birth. Under existing US law, children born on American soil to certain categories of foreign officials are excluded from birthright citizenship, which can leave them without a defined legal status.

By allowing eligible children to voluntarily register for a green card, the rule provides a formal immigration status rather than leaving their residency situation unresolved.

The application process is voluntary, meaning families must actively seek permanent residence under the provision rather than receiving it automatically.

The rule marks a notable shift in how the United States handles the immigration status of children born to foreign officials, addressing a long-standing gap in the legal framework governing this group.

US opens 2027 Community Solutions Program applications

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Accra had announced that applications were open for the 2027 Community Solutions Program (CSP).

The announcement was made via the embassy's official X account on November 13, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh