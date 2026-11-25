The US Department of State issued a fresh reminder urging American citizens not to travel to Ukraine due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

Russian missile and drone attacks have been striking all parts of Ukraine, with little to no advance warning given to civilians on the ground

Male dual citizens of Ukraine aged 23 to 60 face restrictions on leaving the country and could be conscripted into the military under martial law

The US Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs has renewed its warning to American citizens, urging them to avoid travelling to Ukraine as Russian missile and drone strikes continue to pose a threat across the entire country.

The advisory, posted on the official @TravelGov account on X, emphasised that aerial attacks can occur at any time and may come with little or no warning, leaving civilians with minimal opportunity to seek safety.

US State Department warns against travel to Ukraine as Russian strikes can come without warning. Image credit: Tom Williams, Alan Schein Photography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dual citizens face military conscription risk

One of the most critical elements of the warning concerns men who hold both Ukrainian and American citizenship. According to the State Department, Ukrainian males between the ages of 23 and 60 who are dual nationals may be barred from leaving Ukraine under the country's current martial law provisions. Beyond travel restrictions, these individuals could also be compelled to serve in the Ukrainian military.

The advisory makes clear that dual citizenship does not exempt American nationals from Ukraine's wartime regulations, a point that may catch some travellers off guard.

What US citizens still in Ukraine should do

For Americans already present in Ukraine, the State Department outlined several immediate steps they should take. These include activating notifications on the Air Raid Alert app, identifying the nearest available shelter, and adhering to all restrictions imposed under martial law.

The department also strongly encouraged those in Ukraine to register with the [Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme (STEP)](http://step.state.gov), a free service that allows the US Embassy to provide security updates and reach citizens in the event of an emergency.

Additional guidance and security alerts are available through the US Embassy in Ukraine at ua.usembassy.gov.

The renewed advisory reflects the sustained intensity of the conflict, with no indication that conditions on the ground are expected to improve in the near term.

US explains processing time for citizens’ immediate relatives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had explained that it was currently taking more than two years to process petitions filed by American citizens on behalf of their closest family members.

According to the USCIS website, processing time records for Form I-130, the Petition for Alien Relative, show that 80% of cases across all field offices are completed within 29.5 months.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh