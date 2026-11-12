Sweden announced new legislation that could strip dual nationals of their citizenship under two specific conditions

The new rules target individuals who acquire foreign citizenship voluntarily or who have strong ties to another country

Ghanaians holding Swedish citizenship could be affected by the new policy, raising concern among the diaspora community

Sweden has introduced new legislation that could see dual nationals stripped of their Swedish citizenship, with the government outlining two key grounds under which this could happen.

The updated rules, which form part of Sweden's broader review of its citizenship framework, mark a significant shift in how the country approaches dual nationality.

Sweden lists 2rReasons dual nationals could lose their citizenship under new rules. Photo credit: byggarn79 & Johner Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The move has drawn attention from diaspora communities across the world, including Ghanaians living and working in Sweden.

Two grounds for losing Swedish citizenship

Under the new legislation, a dual national may lose their Swedish citizenship if they voluntarily acquire the citizenship of another country, particularly one that Sweden considers problematic from a national security standpoint.

The second ground applies to individuals deemed to have stronger ties to a foreign country than to Sweden itself, based on factors such as extended residence abroad and limited connection to Swedish society.

Swedish authorities have framed the changes as necessary to protect national interests and ensure that citizenship carries meaningful obligations, rather than functioning merely as a legal convenience.

What this means for Ghanaians in Sweden

The policy carries particular relevance for Ghanaians who hold Swedish citizenship. Ghana does not formally recognise dual citizenship in the same way many Western nations do, yet a considerable number of Ghanaians have naturalised in Sweden while maintaining close cultural and familial ties to Ghana.

Under the new rules, those who spend prolonged periods in Ghana or maintain primary residency there could find their Swedish status at risk.

Sweden is home to a notable Ghanaian community, many of whom have built lives in cities such as Stockholm and Gothenburg over several decades.

The prospect of losing citizenship could affect their right to live, work, and access public services in the country.

Swedish immigration officials have indicated that enforcement of the new rules will be carried out on a case-by-case basis, with due process offered to those under review.

However, the government has not yet published detailed guidance on how the assessment of "stronger ties" will be measured in practice, leaving many dual nationals uncertain about where they stand.

The legislation has reignited debate about the nature of modern citizenship and what responsibilities accompany it, particularly for migrant communities who maintain deep roots in their countries of origin while building new lives abroad.

Sweden lists 21 permit-exempt occupations

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Sweden's government had confirmed that most non-EU/EEA citizens needed a work permit, but several specific groups were exempt from this requirement.

The Swedish Migration Agency listed over 20 occupational categories that could work in Sweden without a work permit, each with different time limits.

Applicants themselves were responsible for determining whether they qualified for an exemption, and the agency advised applying when in doubt.

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Source: YEN.com.gh