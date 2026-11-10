Canada published new eligibility rules outlining a minimum age requirement for foreigners, including Ghanaians, seeking citizenship

The policy specifies conditions applicants must meet before they can be considered eligible to apply for Canadian citizenship

Ghanaians eyeing Canadian citizenship will need to review the updated requirements before submitting their applications

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Canada has introduced a minimum age requirement for foreigners applying for citizenship, a development that directly affects Ghanaians and other nationals pursuing a Canadian passport.

According to details published by the Canadian government, applicants must be at least 18 years old to independently apply for citizenship.

Canada sets the minimum age requirement for Ghanaians and other foreigners applying for citizenship in the country. Photo credit: Anadolu & Margarita-Young/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Minors under 18 may still be included in a citizenship application, but only if a parent or legal guardian who is already a Canadian citizen applies on their behalf.

Who qualifies to apply for Canadian citizenship?

Beyond the age threshold, Canada requires applicants to have been a permanent resident before beginning the citizenship process.

Prospective citizens must also have lived in Canada for at least 1,095 days, equivalent to three years, within the five years immediately preceding their application.

Language proficiency is another key condition. Applicants between the ages of 18 and 54 must demonstrate adequate ability in either English or French, Canada's two official languages.

Those outside this age bracket are exempt from the language requirement.

Applicants in the same age range are additionally required to pass a citizenship knowledge test, which assesses their understanding of Canadian history, values, institutions, and symbols.

Filing income tax returns for the relevant years is also a mandatory part of the process.

What this means for Ghanaians hoping to migrate

For Ghanaians considering Canada as a long-term destination, the updated requirements serve as a clear framework for planning.

Canada has remained one of the most sought-after migration destinations among Ghanaians, particularly through pathways such as the Express Entry system and Provincial Nominee Programmes.

Those who have already secured permanent residency and have met their physical presence requirements are encouraged to verify their eligibility against the age and language criteria before lodging an application.

The citizenship process culminates in a formal ceremony where successful applicants take the Oath of Citizenship, officially making them Canadian nationals.

Canada announces 36 youth permit countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had announced a list of 36 countries whose young citizens were eligible to apply for youth mobility work permits.

The programme allowed young people from eligible countries to live and work in Canada for a set period.

Applicants had to meet specific age and nationality requirements to qualify for the Canadian youth work permit scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh