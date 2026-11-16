UK Names People Who Must Apply for New Passports From the Beginning

The UK government has identified one specific group of British nationals who are barred from using the standard passport renewal route

GOV .UK guidance sets out additional eligibility conditions covering child passport holders, dual nationals, and first-time adult applicants

Dual nationality holders carrying a non-British passport face an extra step before they can submit their British passport application

British nationals whose most recent UK passport was issued before 1 January 1994 cannot renew through the standard process and must instead apply under the first adult passport route, according to official GOV.UK guidance.

The clarification, published on the government's passport guidance page, affects a category of holders who might otherwise assume their documents qualify for a straightforward renewal.

British passport holders whose last document was issued before 1 January 1994 must apply for a first adult passport Image credit: Annabel Lee-Ellis, Anna Barclay/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rather than following the conventional renewal channel, this group is required to submit what is classified as a first adult passport application.

Who qualifies for a first adult passport

Beyond those with pre-1994 passports, the GOV.UK guidance sets out the core eligibility criteria for a first adult passport. To qualify, an individual must be a British national who has never previously held a UK passport.

The guidance also addresses those who currently hold a child passport. Holders of child passports are permitted to continue using them until expiry, even if they have already turned 18. An adult passport, once issued, remains valid for 10 years.

How to apply and what dual nationals must know

For applicants based in the United Kingdom, two application methods are available: an online submission or a paper form. Those applying from abroad are directed to a separate process outlined on the same page.

Dual nationals who hold a non-British passport face an additional requirement before they can proceed. The name and gender recorded on the non-British passport must correspond exactly with the details they intend to use on their British passport. Where the information differs, the GOV.UK guidance instructs applicants to update the non-British document first, prior to submitting the British passport application.

The guidance also carries a practical caution for all applicants, advising against booking travel until the new passport has been physically received.

UK Home Office sets new travel limits for citizenship applicants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced restrictions for foreign nationals who wish to apply for British citizenship.

Individuals who want to apply for naturalisation as British citizens must not have spent more than 90 days outside the United Kingdom in the 12 months immediately preceding their application.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh