The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services published 11 categories of foreign applicants who qualify for a full I-485 filing fee exemption

The standard green card filing fee reaches $1,440 for paper submissions, making the exemptions significant for qualifying applicants

USCIS also noted that additional applicants beyond the 11 fixed categories may qualify for a fee waiver through a separate formal process

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has identified 11 categories of foreign nationals who are not required to pay any filing fee when submitting Form I-485, the application used to register permanent residence or adjust immigration status in the country.

US exempts some foreigners from filing fee. Photo credit: Louisiana Illuminator, KLH49/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

For most applicants aged 14 and above, the standard cost of filing this green card application stands at $1,440 for paper submissions and $1,390 for online filings. However, the USCIS fee schedule published in Form G-1055 carves out specific groups who owe nothing at all.

Who qualifies for US' full fee exemption

The exemptions cover a wide range of circumstances. Military personnel who served honourably on active duty in the US armed forces and are filing under the Six and Six programme are exempt, though this does not extend to non-military derivative spouses or children.

Refugees and those paroled as refugees filing under INA section 207 are also included. Applicants whose fees have been waived by an immigration judge during deportation, exclusion, or removal proceedings qualify as well.

Children and young people seeking or already granted Special Immigrant Juvenile classification pay nothing, as do U nonimmigrants adjusting status as victims of qualifying criminal activity and T nonimmigrants who are survivors of human tr*fficking.

The list further includes persons seeking special immigrant status as Afghan or Iraqi translators and interpreters, Iraqi or Afghan nationals employed by or on behalf of the US government, and their derivative beneficiaries. Afghan diplomats or immediate family members who held valid A or G status on 14 July 2021 and are filing under Section 13 of Pub. L. 85-316 are also exempt.

Rounding out the 11 categories are abused spouses or children seeking adjustment of status under the Cuban Adjustment Act, their counterparts under the Haitian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act, and persons seeking immigrant classification as Violence Against Women Act self-petitioners, including derivatives.

Additional US waivers available through formal application

Beyond these fixed exemptions, USCIS has noted that other applicants who do not fall into any of the 11 categories may still be able to avoid the filing fee.

Such individuals can submit Form I-912 to formally request a fee waiver, a process that is entirely separate from the automatic exemptions outlined above and requires individual consideration by USCIS.

US visa routes eligible for faster response

YEN.com.gh reported that the US confirmed that 27 visa types qualify for its premium processing programme.

USCIS guaranteed a response within 15 business days for petitions filed under Form I-129 and Form I-140, subject to a fee.

Applicants whose cases are not acted on within the guaranteed window are entitled to a full refund of the premium processing fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh