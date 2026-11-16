Australia's biosecurity authorities have published guidance on which food items travellers are legally allowed to carry into the country

Baked goods including bread, cakes, pastries and festive items such as Christmas pudding are among the products listed as permitted at the border

Cheesecakes are specifically excluded from the same exemption granted to other cakes, meaning travellers carrying them may face a separate assessment on arrival

Australia has released guidance clarifying which food items passengers may legally carry into the country, providing a detailed breakdown of products that meet the country's biosecurity requirements at the border.

Among the permitted items are biscuits, bread, cakes, and pastries. The list also covers festive baked goods, specifically naming Christmas cake and Christmas pudding as products that travellers may bring in.

Australia's biosecurity guidance lists permitted foods, including cakes, bread and Christmas pudding. Image credit: Matt Jelonek, Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chocolate and confectionery are separately listed as items that can be carried without restriction under the current rules.

What food travellers can bring into Australia

Not all baked goods receive the same treatment under the guidelines. Cheesecakes are excluded from the exemption that covers other cakes and pastries, meaning passengers carrying them may be subject to a different assessment process upon arrival. The distinction highlights the specificity of Australia's biosecurity framework, which does not apply blanket rules even within the same broad food category.

The inclusion of Christmas-themed baked goods in the permitted list reflects the authorities' recognition of seasonal travel patterns, particularly during holiday periods when passengers commonly carry such items as gifts or personal provisions.

Australia's biosecurity rules and declaration requirements

Australia enforces some of the strictest biosecurity regulations in the world, with the primary goal of protecting its native environment and agricultural industry from pests and diseases that could be introduced through imported food or plant material.

Travellers are required to declare all food items upon arrival, regardless of whether those items are likely to be permitted.

Failure to declare can result in fines or other penalties, even if the food itself would not have been confiscated. The guidance on baked goods, chocolate, and confectionery is intended to give passengers a clearer picture of what they can carry through Australian customs without the risk of having items seized.

Australia waives 4-year citizenship wait for 3 foreigner categories

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had announced that three categories of foreign nationals would be exempt from the standard four-year permanent residency requirement.

The change reflects the government's recognition that certain groups have already demonstrated sufficient ties to the country without needing to fulfil the full waiting period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh