Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote made a personal revelation about his family ties to Ghana at a major investment summit

Dangote disclosed that his father's elder brother was among the relatives born in the country, with some still residing there

The comments came during Dangote's appearance at the Invest Ghana Summit 2026 held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra

Aliko Dangote, Africa's wealthiest individual, has revealed that Ghana holds deep personal significance for his family, disclosing that roughly a quarter of his relatives were born in the country.

The Nigerian billionaire made the remarks during his appearance at the Invest Ghana Summit 2026, which opened on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra and was scheduled to conclude on November 17.

Aliko Dangote says at the Invest Ghana Summit 2026 that a quarter of his family were born in Ghana Image credit: Sergio Amiti/Getty Images, @1957 News/X

Source: UGC

Dangote's family ties to Ghana

Speaking to an interviewer at the summit, Dangote described Ghana as a second home, citing long-standing family connections that predate his own prominence in business.

"For some of us, Ghana is a second home. A quarter of my family were born in Ghana. My father's senior brother and some of them are still here," he said.

He added that his father's elder brother was among those born in Ghana, and noted that a number of his relatives continue to live in the country to this day. The candid disclosure drew attention to the historical movement of West African families across borders, particularly between Nigeria and Ghana, long before the two nations became economic rivals.

Dangote at the Invest Ghana Summit

The Invest Ghana Summit serves as a platform for attracting foreign and local investment into Ghana's economy, bringing together business leaders, government officials, and financial stakeholders.

Dangote's presence at the two-day event underscored the continuing interest from Nigerian business circles in Ghana's investment landscape.

His appearance also signals ongoing engagement between the two nations at the private sector level, even as trade and economic tensions have occasionally surfaced between Accra and Abuja in recent years.

Dangote, who built his fortune through the Dangote Group with interests spanning cement, sugar, salt, and flour production across Africa, has previously spoken about the importance of intra-African investment and economic integration on the continent.

Ibrahim Mahama shares special moment with Dangote

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama had shared a beautiful moment with billionaire Aliko Dangote after the Invest Ghana Summit 2026 in Accra.

The summit commenced on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra and is scheduled to end on November 17.

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Source: YEN.com.gh