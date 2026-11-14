A 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Lordship Lane in Haringey on Friday evening, prompting a murder investigation by the Met Police

Emergency services responded to reports of an attack just after 18:00 GMT but were unable to save the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene

Police are appealing for witnesses who were near Lordship Recreation Ground around 18:00 on Friday to come forward with information

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Thomas Oduro, a 21-year-old man from Tottenham, has been killed in a stabbing on Lordship Lane in the London borough of Haringey, with the Metropolitan Police confirming a murder investigation is now under way.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 18:00 GMT on Friday following reports of a man being attacked.

Thomas Oduro, a 21-year-old man from Tottenham, has been killed in a stabbing on Lordship Lane in the London borough of Haringey. Credit: Ollie Millington

Source: Getty Images

Despite the efforts of paramedics who responded to the incident, Oduro was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed of his death.

BBC reported that Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke, the lead investigator on the case, described the impact on Oduro's family as severe.

"Thomas's family have suffered a devastating loss. Our thoughts are with them, and they continue to be supported by specialist officers," Clarke said.

He confirmed that officers remain active at the location and that residents in the surrounding area can expect a heightened police presence over the coming days as enquiries continue.

Investigators are now appealing to members of the public for assistance. DCI Clarke specifically urged anyone who was in the vicinity of Lordship Recreation Ground at around 18:00 on Friday, or who holds any information relevant to the case, to contact officers without delay.

"As part of our investigation, I'm urging anyone who was in the area of Lordship Recreation Ground around 18:00 on Friday, or who has information which may be relevant, to speak to officers or get in touch as soon as possible," he said.

No arrests have been announced at this stage, and the investigation remains ongoing.

UK stabbing leads to Ghanaian's death

YEN.com.gh reported that a 15-year-old girl, Elianne Andam, was stabbed to death by a teen in South London on September 27, 2023.

Thousands of people travelled to the UK for her emotional memorial service, which featured rapper Stormzy, among others.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent a warning following the murder, with then-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemning the killing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh