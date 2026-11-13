Armed men opened fire on a convoy carrying SPLM delegates travelling through Miri Loko village on Thursday, November 12, 2026

Veteran South Sudanese journalist Veronica Lucy Gordon was among those who lost their lives, along with a former teacher named Justin Akim

Gordon had recently been nominated to contest for a women's seat in the National Legislative Assembly following her involvement in SPLM politics

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Veteran South Sudanese journalist Veronica Lucy Gordon has lost her life following an attack on a vehicle transporting delegates of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) in South Sudan.

Veteran journalist Veronica Lucy Gordon loses her life in a disturbing South Sudan incident. Image credit: Witto TV, UGC

Source: Facebook

Gordon reportedly lost her life on Thursday, November 12, 2026, while travelling with other party delegates returning from the SPLM primaries in Mundri East County.

What happened to Veronica Lucy and others

According to a report by Eye Radio on Friday, November 13, the incident occurred at Miri Loko village, where armed men reportedly opened fire on the convoy.

The veteran journalist was travelling in the last vehicle of the convoy when the incident happened.

A former teacher identified as Justin Akim also lost his life during the attack.

Two other people sustained injuries and were reportedly receiving medical attention at Lui Hospital.

South Sudan's caretaker Information Minister, Noah Issa, confirmed the deaths in an interview with Eye Radio.

Reason for Veronica and others' attack unclear

However, details surrounding the identities of the attackers and their motive were not immediately established.

Gordon's death has drawn attention to the loss of a veteran media professional who had also ventured into politics.

Reports indicate that she had recently been nominated to contest for a women's seat in the National Legislative Assembly, following her involvement in the SPLM political process.

Her death comes as a major loss to South Sudan's media and political communities, particularly given her experience as a journalist and her recent political aspirations.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of people travelling along the affected route, especially those participating in political activities.

Meanwhile, further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident and possible official responses are expected to emerge as authorities continue to establish what happened.

Gordon's passing marks a sad moment for South Sudan, with her journalism career and recent political involvement forming part of her public legacy.

The Facebook post about the sad incident is below.

Veteran journalist MMA dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian journalist and radio presenter Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba, known as MMA, whose family announced his death after a brief illness.

His career included work across the media landscape and service on the Gist Media Board. The family said it will announce funeral arrangements in due course.

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Source: YEN.com.gh