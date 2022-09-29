An African-American girl made history as the first Black valedictorian in her school's 138-year history

Taryn Thomas imprinted her name in the sands of time when she joined other students to graduate from Beaumont High School

The genius bemoaned the racial injustice and stereotypes that surrounded her while in school in her valedictory speech

She is an example of Black excellence. A young lady, Taryn Thomas, made history as the first Black valedictorian in her school's 138-year history.

Thomas joined hundreds to graduate from Beaumont High School with pride as she imprinted her name in the sands of time.

Speaking on graduation day, the prodigy bemoaned inequality and stereotypes she faced in school in her valedictory speech.

Photos of Taryn Thomas. Credit: Taryn Thomas (LinkedIn)

Keeping it honest

''As the very first Black valedictorian, I have to keep it a hunnit with y’all. I did not enjoy my time here. Slurs have been hurled at me, I can’t escape the whispered “affirmative action” since I’ve been accepted to my dream school of Stanford University, and I’ve been threatened with assault for simply wanting to protest these acts of injustice,'' she said, per Record Gazette.

Thomas did not fold her arms; she teamed up with others to address equality in her school to make a difference so those who come after her can go through school without experiencing similar fates.

Urging others to stand for their beliefs

She implored her colleagues and the school's leaders to stand up and advocate for what they believe in.

''We need to act authentically and speak our truth, regardless of how many people might disagree. The responsibility rests upon our shoulders to guide this world in righteousness through the vast unknown that lies before us,'' she said.

The prodigy shared images from her high school graduation, which inspired many on social media.

How netizens celebrated her achievement

Koladé Jean-Baptiste said:

Congratulations.

Taryn Thomas replied:

Thank you!

Bryan Zapata commented:

Congrats! What an accomplishment.

Taryn Thomas replied:

Thank you so much!

Christina Marie Green said:

Congratulations Taryn Thomas! Can't wait to see what you'll do at Stanford and beyond!

Taryn Thomas commented:

Aww, thank you so much, Christina! Keep me posted as well.

Meenu Kakar - VP said:

Time for a change..better late than never!

Taryn Thomas shared:

Congratulations.

