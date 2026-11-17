Ray Tintori, filmmaker and boyfriend of SNL actress Heidi Gardner, reportedly died on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the age of 43

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Tintori's death, noting that investigations into the cause were ongoing

Tintori had directed music videos for MGMT, The Killers and Arcade Fire, and was linked to the Oscar-nominated film Beasts of the Southern Wild

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Heidi Gardner, the actress and comedian known for her long-running role on 'Saturday Night Live', is grieving the death of her boyfriend, filmmaker Ray Tintori, who passed away at the age of 43.

SNL Star Heidi Gardner mourns boyfriend Ray Tintori after the filmmaker dies at 43. Image credit: Page Six

Source: Facebook

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner reportedly confirmed Tintori's death on Monday, November 16, 2026, adding that the cause and manner of his passing had not yet been established and that further investigations were underway.

Sources close to Gardner told TMZ that the actress was surrounded by family and friends in the aftermath of the news. She had not made any public statement at the time the reports emerged.

Tintori's heartfelt birthday tribute to Heidi Gardner

The couple had largely kept their romance out of the spotlight until July 2025, when Tintori published a birthday tribute to Gardner on Instagram that offered fans their first real window into the relationship.

In the post, he described Gardner as "prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I've ever met," accompanying the words with photographs and videos from their time together.

He also wrote about the moment he first fell for her, speaking warmly of her creativity, her personality and her beauty. The post closed with a tender promise:

"I am your boy forever."

Tintori's career in film and music videos

Tintori had spent years quietly building a respected body of work in the entertainment industry as a director, filmmaker and screenwriter.

He earned wide recognition for his music video work, directing visuals for MGMT, The Killers and Arcade Fire.

Among his most celebrated credits were MGMT's videos for 'Kids', 'Electric Feel' and 'Time to Pretend'.

He was also associated with Court 13, the filmmaking collective behind the Oscar-nominated feature 'Beasts of the Southern Wild'.

More recently, he contributed to the film 'Marty Supreme', working on a newsreel sequence and appearing on screen as a cameraman.

His passing has drawn renewed attention to his creative legacy, even as those who knew him await further answers from authorities.

Jamaica Ja'Toi reportedly passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Jamaican actor Ja’Toi, who reportedly died, including his cameo in the 2001 film Baby Boy and his work as executive assistant to director John Singleton.

The circumstances surrounding Ja’Toi’s reported death, including the cause, had not been made public at the time of reporting. His connection to Singleton and the film continued to keep him in the public eye years after its release.

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Source: YEN.com.gh