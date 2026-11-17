Singapore's Food Agency (SFA) published its rules on food products travellers may bring into the country for personal consumption

Meat and seafood allowances are set at 5kg per traveller, but only if the product originates from an SFA-approved source country

Travellers carrying shell eggs, certain meats, or oysters must verify that their product comes from a country on Singapore's approved list

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Singapore's Food Agency (SFA) has released its current guidelines on the food items travellers are permitted to carry into the country for personal use, covering raw meat, seafood, eggs, fresh produce, and a broad range of processed goods.

The rules apply to all travellers arriving in Singapore from abroad.

Singapore SFA rules on food travellers may bring for private use, including 5kg meat and seafood limits, approved countries. Image credit: Virojt Changyencham, Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The SFA stated that its approach to food safety is science-based and that all food brought in under these allowances must be strictly for private consumption.

Meat and seafood allowances

For meat products, travellers are permitted to bring in up to 5kg per person, subject to the item originating from an approved country. Beef sourced from 21 countries is accepted, including Australia, Japan, the United States, and New Zealand. Pork has the most permissive approval list, covering 30 countries, while poultry from nations such as Thailand, Indonesia, Russia, and Turkiye is also allowed. Mutton from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, or Uruguay, among others, falls within acceptable limits.

Seafood rules vary by product type. Fish in most forms, including live fish, fillets, canned tuna, and dried fish, is permitted from all countries up to the 5kg total allowance. Within that limit, frozen cooked crabmeat and frozen cooked prawn meat are subject to a combined cap of 2kg. Live or frozen oysters are more tightly controlled, with only nine approved source countries, among them Australia, France, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Eggs, produce, and processed goods

Travellers may bring in up to 30 chicken shell eggs, provided they come from an approved country. Accepted sources include Malaysia (West Malaysia only), Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Ukraine, alongside several European nations. The SFA was explicit that free-range eggs and processed eggs fall outside the permitted categories.

Fruits and vegetables carry no country-of-origin restrictions but must be brought in a small, reasonable, hand-carry quantity for personal use. Processed food items that do not fall under meat, fish, eggs, or fresh produce, such as kimchi, jam, ice cream, nuts, and milk, may be brought in from any country without a specified quantity ceiling.

Cleaned dried bird's nest is also permitted from all countries, with a cap of 1kg regardless of its value.

The SFA noted that the Food Safety and Security Act contains provisions to extend greater flexibility to consumers on quantities brought in for personal use, though these changes are to be rolled out in phases. The current rules remain in effect until the agency announces otherwise.

Australia lists food items travellers can bring into the country

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had listed food items passengers may legally carry into the country.

The items include biscuits, bread, cakes and pastries. The list also covers festive baked goods, specifically naming Christmas cake and Christmas pudding as products travellers may bring into the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh