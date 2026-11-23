The US Embassy published an advisory on November 23, 2026, warning visitors about the legal risks of remaining beyond their authorised stay

US authorities clarified that the Form I-94, not a valid visa, determines how long a visitor may legally remain in the country

The US Department of Homeland Security provides an online tool visitors can use to check their admission and compliance status

The United States has renewed its warning to foreign visitors about the serious legal consequences of remaining in the country beyond their permitted period of stay, with penalties ranging from visa cancellation to criminal prosecution.

The advisory was published on 23 November 2026 on the website of the US Embassy in the Dominican Republic and applies broadly to all visitors travelling to the United States.

US Embassy warns visitors that overstaying the I-94 date can bring visa cancellation, deportation or prosecution. Image credit:alex_ugalek, Tom Williams/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What governs your legal stay in the US

A central point of the advisory was correcting a widespread misunderstanding among international travellers.

Many visitors assume that the duration printed on their visa reflects how long they may legally remain in the country. US authorities clarified that this is not the case.

The document that legally governs a visitor's permitted stay is the Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record. The departure date shown on that form is the actual legal deadline by which a visitor must leave the United States, regardless of when their visa expires.

5 consequences of overstaying

The embassy defined an overstay as remaining in the country after the departure date recorded on the I-94, and outlined five specific consequences for those who do so. Visitors who overstay risk revocation of their US visa, deportation, ineligibility for future US visas, potential bans from re-entering the country, and criminal prosecution.

The embassy urged all visitors to take their immigration status seriously and to depart on or before the date indicated on their I-94 record. It also offered a practical tip: "Mark your 'admit until' date on your calendar and depart the United States on or before that date."

How to check your admission status

To help visitors avoid unintentional overstays, the US Department of Homeland Security provides an online compliance tool through the US Customs and Border Protection website. Travellers can access it at i94.cbp.dhs.gov and navigate to the "View Compliance" tab to review their personal admission records. The CBP GO mobile application offers the same functionality for those who prefer a mobile option.

Canada warns visa applicants against document falsification

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had cautioned applicants worldwide against submitting falsified or altered documents as part of their visa applications.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) emphasised that it uses advanced document verification tools and trained officers to detect fraudulent submissions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh