The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed that 27 visa types qualify for its premium processing programme

USCIS guaranteed a response within 15 business days for petitions filed under Form I-129 and Form I-140, subject to a fee

Applicants whose cases are not acted on within the guaranteed window are entitled to a full refund of the premium processing fee

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially confirmed that 27 visa classifications are eligible for faster processing under its premium processing programme, with the agency committing to a response within 15 business days.

US offers faster responses on about 27 visa routes. Photo credit: @donaldjtrump, Fortune.

Source: TikTok

The service applies to petitions submitted via Form I-129, which covers nonimmigrant workers, and Form I-140, which covers immigrant workers.

Applicants must pay a fee and submit a properly completed Form I-907, the Request for Premium Processing Service, to the correct filing address before the 15-business-day clock begins.

USCIS outlined what a "response" means within that window: the agency will either approve or deny the petition, issue a notice of intent to deny, request further evidence, or open a fraud investigation. If none of these actions occur within the guaranteed period, the applicant receives a full refund of the premium processing fee.

27 visa types covered under US programme

Twenty-one of the qualifying classifications fall under Form I-129 and include widely used categories such as the H-1B for speciality occupation workers, the L-1A and L-1B for intracompany transferees, the O-1 for individuals with extraordinary ability, and the E-1 and E-2 for treaty traders and investors. The list also covers categories such as H-2B, H-3, O-2, P-1 through P-3 and their associated support personnel categories, Q-1, R-1, TN-1 and TN-2.

The remaining six classifications fall under Form I-140 and include E11 for aliens of extraordinary ability, E12 for outstanding professors and researchers, E21 for professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability not seeking a National Interest Waiver, E31 for skilled workers, E32 for professionals, and EW3 for other workers.

Conditions US visa applicants should know

USCIS specified that the 15-business-day clock does not run continuously in all circumstances. If the agency requests additional evidence or issues a notice of intent to deny, the timer stops entirely and only restarts once the applicant submits a response.

There is also a notable exclusion: petitioners filing Form I-129 on behalf of beneficiaries located within the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are not eligible for premium processing under any circumstances.

The programme offers employers and workers a structured route to faster certainty on immigration petitions, particularly for time-sensitive roles and assignments.

US sets new travel limits for citizenship applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had announced new travel restrictions aimed at foreign nationals currently pursuing American citizenship through the naturalisation process.

Applicants for naturalisation are now barred from spending more than 30 consecutive days outside the United States while their applications are pending.

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Source: YEN.com.gh