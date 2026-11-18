Australia's Department of Home Affairs publishes a visa price table showing adult additional applicants pay significantly more than minors

The Significant Investor stream of the subclass 188 visa carries the steepest fees, with the main applicant charged AUD18,335.00

One business visa category lists its fee as nil, setting it apart from all other work-related visa options in the table

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a visa pricing table showing that adult family members accompanying a main applicant on business and work visas pay substantially higher fees than those under 18 years of age.

The table categorises applicants into three groups: the main applicant, additional applicants aged 18 and over, and additional applicants under 18.

Australia has a visa pricing table showing that adult family members accompanying a main applicant on business and work visas pay substantially higher fees. Credit: Izhar Khan

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Across every business visa category listed, adult secondary applicants consistently face charges that are roughly double those applied to minors.

For the Business Innovation and Investment (Provisional) visa, known as subclass 188, fees differ across three streams. The Business Innovation stream charges the main applicant AUD12,505.00, while an adult additional applicant pays AUD6,250.00 and a child under 18 pays AUD3,125.00. The Entrepreneur stream sets those figures at AUD8,455.00, AUD4,230.00 and AUD2,115.00 respectively.

The Significant Investor stream carries the highest fees within this subclass. A main applicant pays AUD18,335.00, an adult additional applicant is charged AUD9,170.00, and a child applicant pays AUD4,590.00.

For the Business Innovation and Investment (Permanent) visa, subclass 888, the main applicant fee is AUD4,375.00 across all streams, including the Business Innovation, Entrepreneur, Investor, Premium Investor and Significant Investor streams. Adult additional applicants pay AUD2,195.00, while those under 18 are charged AUD1,090.00.

The Business Talent visa, subclass 132, under the Significant Business History stream, sets the main applicant fee at AUD7,855.00. An adult accompanying family member is charged AUD3,930.00, compared to AUD1,960.00 for a child under 18.

Australia Business Owner Visa listed at no cost

The Business Owner visa, subclass 890, stands apart from all other categories in the table.

The Department of Home Affairs lists the application fee as nil, with N/A recorded for all additional applicant categories, making it the only business visa in the grouping with no charge indicated.

Additionally, citizens of Pacific Island countries, Timor-Leste, or member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) may qualify for reduced visa costs on certain applications, provided they submit a valid application through the appropriate channel.

Australia explains how foreigners can get permanent residency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh