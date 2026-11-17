The US Citizenship and Immigration Services fee schedule sets different I-485 filing fees based on the applicant's age

Children under 14 qualify for a reduced Green Card application fee, but only under a very specific condition

USCIS also lists a separate Form I-485A supplement that carries its own distinct filing cost

The age of a Green Card applicant plays a direct role in how much they will pay when filing Form I-485, the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) fee schedule.

US explains how age influences the cost of green cards for applicants. Photo credit: KLH49/ Getty Images, Leadership News.

Source: Getty Images

The USCIS fee schedule, as outlined in Form G-1055, Edition 10/26/26, sets the general filing fee for applicants over the age of 14 at $1,440 for paper submissions and $1,390 for those who file online.

Lower Green Card fee for children under 14

A reduced rate exists for younger applicants, but it comes with a strict condition attached. Children under 14 can pay $950 for a paper filing or $900 for an online submission, provided they file their Form I-485 at the same time as one parent's Form I-485.

This concurrent filing requirement is essential. A child who submits their application separately, outside of that simultaneous filing window with a parent, does not automatically qualify for the lower fee.

Form I-485A and what it means for US applicants

Beyond the standard I-485, the USCIS fee schedule also references Form I-485A, formally titled Supplement A to Form I-485, Adjustment of Status Under Section 245(i). This is a separate document, not a variation of the main application, and carries its own fee of $1,000 for both paper and online filing.

Applicants who are unsure whether they need this supplement should consult the full USCIS fee schedule directly to confirm which category applies before submitting any payment.

US visa routes eligible for faster response

YEN.com.gh reported that the US confirmed that 27 visa types qualify for its premium processing programme.

USCIS guaranteed a response within 15 business days for petitions filed under Form I-129 and Form I-140, subject to a fee.

Applicants whose cases are not acted on within the guaranteed window are entitled to a full refund of the premium processing fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh