France launched a special residence permit programme for graduates from eight African nations who complete their studies in the country

The French government set out specific academic qualifications and minimum salary conditions that graduates must meet to qualify

The length of the permit varies by country of origin, ranging from six to nine months, with differing renewal conditions attached

France has introduced a dedicated residency scheme allowing graduates from eight African countries to remain on French soil after finishing their studies, under a framework tied to individual bilateral agreements between France and each participating nation.

The programme is designed to give qualifying graduates a window to search for employment directly related to their field of study.

France’s residence permit scheme lets graduates from eight African countries stay after studying. Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt, NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Those who receive a job offer during that period are permitted to change their residency status without going through the standard labour market test, a requirement that ordinarily obliges employers to prove no local candidate was available for the position.

Salary and academic requirements

Any graduate who secures an employment contract under the scheme must earn a salary equivalent to at least 1.5 times France's monthly minimum wage. The minimum academic level required also differs depending on the country of origin. Graduates from Cape Verde and the Republic of Congo must hold a qualification equivalent to at least a master's degree.

Those from Benin, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Tunisia, and Mauritius are required to have at least a professional bachelor's degree or a master's degree.

Which African countries are covered

The eight countries covered by the arrangement are Benin, Burkina Faso, Mauritius, Tunisia, Cape Verde, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, and Senegal.

The duration of the permit varies by nationality. Graduates from Benin, Burkina Faso, and Mauritius are granted six months, renewable once. Tunisian graduates also receive a six-month permit but may renew it twice. Cape Verdean and Congolese graduates are granted nine months with no renewal option, while those from Gabon receive nine months with one renewal permitted. No specific duration was listed in the official breakdown for Senegalese graduates.

The programme represents one of the more concrete steps France has taken in recent years to formalise post-study migration pathways for African nationals, linking eligibility directly to academic attainment and employment prospects rather than leaving graduates to navigate general immigration channels.

France sets minimum age for foreigners seeking citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that France has announced a minimum age requirement for foreigners wishing to apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

Under this requirement, applicants must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply for French citizenship.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh