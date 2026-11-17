Norway's Directorate of Immigration (UDI) outlined nine categories of foreign nationals who may qualify for an exemption from the standard income requirement

The exemptions cover groups ranging from students and apprentices in Norwegian schools to those who received disability benefits from NAV

UDI may also consider a hardship exemption beyond the nine categories, though such cases are rarely approved and require solid documentation

Norway's Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has identified nine categories of foreign nationals who may be exempted from the income requirement typically needed to obtain a permanent residence permit in the country.

Norway lists foreigners exempt from the income requirement for permanent residence. Photo source

Source: Getty Images

Under standard rules, applicants must demonstrate financial self-sufficiency before they can be granted permanent residence. However, UDI has clarified that certain groups are not held to this standard, provided they meet specific conditions within the previous 12 months or the last two school terms.

Who qualifies for Norway's financial exemption

The first three categories are linked to education within Norway's school system and apply to applicants who are under 25, or will turn 25 before 1 July of the current year. This includes those who took part in primary or upper secondary education, among them apprentices who attended school before beginning their apprenticeship. It also covers people who completed upper secondary education through Norway's introduction programme or via a labour market scheme run by NAV, the Norwegian welfare and employment administration, provided the scheme is registered under the relevant regulations.

The fourth and fifth categories cover full-time students. A student enrolled at an institution approved by the Norwegian State Educational Loan Fund (Lånekassen) qualifies, as does a full-time student attending higher education through a NAV-registered programme.

Foreign nationals who received disability benefits from NAV are also exempt, as are those who were granted an independent residence permit following abuse by a spouse or cohabitant.

People who were wholly or partly unable to work due to illness or injury, and could not work more than 50 per cent for at least 12 months, fall within the eighth category. The ninth and final category covers those who held a full-time position paid at the legal minimum wage for their profession.

Norway's hardship exemption clause

Beyond these nine categories, UDI retains the discretion to waive the income requirement in cases where enforcing it would be considered extremely unreasonable. The authority has emphasised, however, that such discretionary exemptions are granted only rarely and that applicants must present substantial supporting documentation to be considered.

Foreign nationals who believe they may qualify under any of these categories are advised to consult the official UDI guidelines carefully before submitting their permanent residence applications.

Norway: 5 conditions for foreign children's citizenship

YEN.com.gh also reported that Norway had outlined specific conditions children between ages 2 and 18 must satisfy to obtain citizenship.

A parent or legal guardian must file the application on the child's behalf, and children aged 12 and above must give their consent.

Children aged 15 and older must provide a criminal record certificate, and any conviction or ongoing investigation could delay the process

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Source: YEN.com.gh