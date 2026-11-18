Norway's Norwegian Directorate of Immigration confirmed that age, immigration status, and personal circumstances can all affect how long a foreign national must wait

The standard residency requirement for Norwegian citizenship stands at eight out of eleven years, but several groups qualify for a shorter period

Young people who arrived in Norway before turning 18 face the shortest possible wait under the country's tiered citizenship system

Norway has disclosed specific categories of foreign nationals who may be eligible to apply for citizenship well before the standard eight-year mark, according to updated guidelines from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI).

Norway lists 3 groups of foreigners who can get citizenship in less than 8 years.

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Under the general rule, a foreign national must have lived in Norway for a combined total of eight out of the last eleven years, with each residence permit having been valid for at least one year. The UDI, however, confirms that this timeline is not fixed for everyone.

Who qualifies for Norway's shorter wait?

Three distinct groups are eligible for reduced residency requirements under Norway's tiered citizenship system.

Foreign nationals holding residence permits based on a need for protection, commonly referred to as asylum seekers, must have resided in Norway for seven out of the last ten years, rather than the standard eight of eleven.

A further reduction applies to those who can demonstrate sufficient income. This group is required to have lived in Norway for six out of the last ten years before becoming eligible to apply.

The shortest residency period is reserved for those who were either born in Norway or arrived in the country before turning 18. These individuals need only five years of residence within the last seven years to meet the minimum requirement, provided each permit was valid for at least one year.

What this means for African immigrants

For African immigrants exploring long-term settlement options in Europe, Norway's tiered system offers a clearer picture of realistic timelines depending on how and when they arrived.

Young people who relocate to Norway before the age of 18, whether through family reunification or other legal pathways, could potentially apply for citizenship in as few as five years. Those who entered through the asylum route face a seven-year wait, while economic migrants on standard permits remain subject to the eight-year rule unless they meet the income threshold that unlocks the six-year pathway.

The UDI notes that calculating the exact length of one's residency period involves specific counting rules, and applicants are advised to consult the official guidelines carefully before submitting a citizenship application.

Norway: 5 conditions for foreign children's citizenship

YEN.com.gh also reported that Norway had outlined specific conditions children between ages 2 and 18 must satisfy to obtain citizenship.

A parent or legal guardian must file the application on the child's behalf, and children aged 12 and above must give their consent.

Children aged 15 and older must provide a criminal record certificate, and any conviction or ongoing investigation could delay the process

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Source: YEN.com.gh