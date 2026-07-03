Ghana Exempted As Cape Verde Ends Visa-On-Arrival Policy for 96 Countries, Adopts New Tough Rules
- Cape Verde has ended its visa-on-arrival programme for citizens of 96 countries, including Nigeria and others
- The new immigration laws aim to enhance national security and curb irregular migration in Cape Verde
- Ghanaians remain exempt from the visa requirement due to ECOWAS ties, ensuring easier travel to Cape Verde
Ghanaians have received a message of relief after Cape Verde announced the end of its visa-on-arrival programme for citizens of 96 countries, including Nigeria, as part of the country's sweeping reforms to their immigration policies.
The new regulations, introduced by Cape Verdean authorities under Decree-Law No. 13/2025 and Decree No. 244/GMAI/2025, aim to tighten border security and strengthen traveller screening.
Under the new immigration policies, the visa-on-arrival system and the Electronic Airport Security Tax (EASE) digital entry platform have been abolished for citizens from the 96 affected countries.
As a result, eligible travellers are now required to obtain a visa from a Cape Verdean embassy or consulate before embarking on their journey to the country.
According to Cape Verde's Directorate of Foreigners and Borders (DEF), the reforms are designed to improve immigration controls, enhance national security and curb irregular migration.
Countries affected by Cape Verde's new policy
The new travel restrictions introduced by Cape Verde, a major tourism hotspot for numerous foreigners, apply to 96 countries across four regions.
In Africa, the affected nations include Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Libya, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Tunisia, among others.
Ghana has been exempted from the new immigration policy introduced by the West African state, allowing Ghanaians to travel to Cape Verde without a visa due to the two countries' ECOWAS ties.
31 countries in Asia and the Middle East, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Yemen, will also be affected by the new Cape Verdean immigration policy.
In the Americas and the Caribbean, countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama and Venezuela are affected, while Belarus and several Pacific island nations are included under Europe and Oceania.
For the affected countries, the change means Cape Verde trips will no longer be possible using airport-issued visas or online pre-clearance.
Applicants are now required to complete the visa process at Cape Verde embassies, where authorities say stricter background checks and identity verification measures, including mandatory in-person interviews, will now be conducted before approval is granted.
Cape Verde introduces new tough rules
Under the revised regulations, travellers from the affected countries arriving without a valid visa already stamped in their passports risk being refused entry, deported immediately or required to pay the full cost of their return journey to their country of departure.
The government warned that airlines and travel operators are also expected to enforce the new rules strictly by ensuring passengers possess valid visas before boarding flights to the country.
UAE expands visa-on-arrival programme for 6 countries
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE expanded its visa-on-arrival programme, which now benefits nationals from six additional countries.
The authorities announced that the strategic move aimed to foster stronger global ties and invite travellers to immerse themselves in the UAE's rich culture and dynamic economy.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh