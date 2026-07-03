Cape Verde has ended its visa-on-arrival programme for citizens of 96 countries, including Nigeria and others

The new immigration laws aim to enhance national security and curb irregular migration in Cape Verde

Ghanaians remain exempt from the visa requirement due to ECOWAS ties, ensuring easier travel to Cape Verde

Ghanaians have received a message of relief after Cape Verde announced the end of its visa-on-arrival programme for citizens of 96 countries, including Nigeria, as part of the country's sweeping reforms to their immigration policies.

Ghana has been exempted as Cape Verde ends its visa-on-arrival programme for 96 countries. Photo source: standret, Alexander W. Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The new regulations, introduced by Cape Verdean authorities under Decree-Law No. 13/2025 and Decree No. 244/GMAI/2025, aim to tighten border security and strengthen traveller screening.

Under the new immigration policies, the visa-on-arrival system and the Electronic Airport Security Tax (EASE) digital entry platform have been abolished for citizens from the 96 affected countries.

As a result, eligible travellers are now required to obtain a visa from a Cape Verdean embassy or consulate before embarking on their journey to the country.

According to Cape Verde's Directorate of Foreigners and Borders (DEF), the reforms are designed to improve immigration controls, enhance national security and curb irregular migration.

Countries affected by Cape Verde's new policy

The new travel restrictions introduced by Cape Verde, a major tourism hotspot for numerous foreigners, apply to 96 countries across four regions.

In Africa, the affected nations include Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Libya, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Tunisia, among others.

Ghana has been exempted from the new immigration policy introduced by the West African state, allowing Ghanaians to travel to Cape Verde without a visa due to the two countries' ECOWAS ties.

31 countries in Asia and the Middle East, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Yemen, will also be affected by the new Cape Verdean immigration policy.

In the Americas and the Caribbean, countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama and Venezuela are affected, while Belarus and several Pacific island nations are included under Europe and Oceania.

For the affected countries, the change means Cape Verde trips will no longer be possible using airport-issued visas or online pre-clearance.

Applicants are now required to complete the visa process at Cape Verde embassies, where authorities say stricter background checks and identity verification measures, including mandatory in-person interviews, will now be conducted before approval is granted.

Cape Verde introduces new tough rules

Under the revised regulations, travellers from the affected countries arriving without a valid visa already stamped in their passports risk being refused entry, deported immediately or required to pay the full cost of their return journey to their country of departure.

The United Arab Emirates, under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expands its visa-on-arrival programme for six countries. Image credit: Antonio Masiello, Maremagnum/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The government warned that airlines and travel operators are also expected to enforce the new rules strictly by ensuring passengers possess valid visas before boarding flights to the country.

UAE expands visa-on-arrival programme for 6 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE expanded its visa-on-arrival programme, which now benefits nationals from six additional countries.

The authorities announced that the strategic move aimed to foster stronger global ties and invite travellers to immerse themselves in the UAE's rich culture and dynamic economy.

Source: YEN.com.gh