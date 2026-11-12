France introduced a minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking to obtain French citizenship through naturalisation

The new policy sets a specific age threshold that applicants must meet before their applications can be considered

Ghanaians living in France could be directly affected by the updated citizenship rules

France has introduced a minimum age requirement for foreigners wishing to apply for citizenship through naturalisation, marking a notable shift in the country's immigration policy.

Under the updated rules, applicants must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply for French citizenship.

France sets minimum age requirement for foreigners applying for citizenship. Photo credit: FG Trade & franck metois/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The requirement is part of a broader framework that also expects candidates to demonstrate a sufficient command of the French language, proof of assimilation into French society, and a clean legal record.

France's new citizenship rules explained

Applicants are assessed on several criteria, including their length of legal residence in France, typically a minimum of five years, though this period may be reduced for certain categories such as graduates of French universities or those who have made an exceptional contribution to the country.

French immigration officials have emphasised that the age requirement is intended to ensure that all naturalisation applicants are adults capable of making an informed, independent commitment to French civic life.

Minors who have grown up in France may still be eligible to claim citizenship through separate legal channels linked to their parents' status or through a declaration process once they reach adulthood.

What this means for Ghanaians in France

For the sizeable Ghanaian community residing in France, the policy change carries practical implications.

Ghanaians who have been living and working in France and are of legal age can proceed with naturalisation applications, provided they meet all other conditions, including language proficiency and proof of integration.

Ghanaian students who chose to pursue higher education in France and have remained in the country afterwards may benefit from the reduced residency requirement, which can be as short as two years for university graduates from French institutions.

Community advocates have encouraged eligible Ghanaians to seek guidance from official French administrative bodies to understand how the updated requirements apply to their individual circumstances, as specific exemptions and timelines can vary depending on personal history and legal status in the country.

The updated citizenship framework forms part of France's ongoing effort to standardise and streamline its naturalisation process while maintaining clear expectations for those seeking to become French nationals.

Ukraine lists military jobs open to foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ukraine had released a fresh military recruitment update that could interest foreign nationals with specialised skills.

The vacancies covered several roles across different military units in Ukraine.

However, an important requirement applied to foreigners hoping to submit an application.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh