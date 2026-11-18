Japan's Immigration Services Agency outlined a Japanese language proficiency requirement for foreigners seeking permanent residency in the country

Japan's Ministry of Justice listed five categories of foreign nationals who will not be required to meet the B1 language standard

Beyond language, applicants must also demonstrate a working understanding of Japan's rules and local systems to qualify

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Japan has set out the conditions foreign nationals must meet to qualify for permanent residency, introducing a Japanese language proficiency requirement alongside an obligation to understand the country's social rules and systems.

Japan lists foreigners exempt from the language requirement for permanent residence. Photo credit: Reuters, Yuji Kotani/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Japan's Immigration Services Agency, applicants are expected to demonstrate language ability at B1 level or above, as defined by the Reference Framework for Japanese Language Education, a document published by the Council for Cultural Affairs on 12 October 2021.

The stated rationale is that a sufficient command of Japanese allows residents to participate in community life and handle everyday tasks independently.

Who is exempt from Japan's language requirement

Japan's Ministry of Justice has identified five groups of foreign nationals who will not be held to this standard.

The first two categories cover highly skilled foreign professionals and their qualifying family members. The third exemption applies to foreign nationals who have completed at least six cumulative years of primary or secondary schooling under Japan's School Education Act, as the government considers extended study within the Japanese system sufficient exposure to the language and culture.

Children of permanent residents form the fourth exempt category, but conditions apply: the parent responsible for raising the child must already hold B1-level Japanese proficiency or higher, and the child must have been born in Japan.

The fifth and final exemption is a discretionary one. Where the Immigration Services Agency determines that the B1 requirement would be inappropriate or unnecessary given a particular applicant's circumstances, it has the authority to waive it.

Understanding Japan's rules is also required

Language ability alone is not enough. Japan has introduced a separate requirement that permanent residency applicants show a working knowledge of how the country operates, covering its systems, norms, and expectations of residents.

The government indicated that granting permanent residency to individuals who demonstrate little willingness or ability to adapt to local standards would not be appropriate. Applicants who appear unfamiliar with Japan's rules, or who show no intention of learning them, will receive a negative evaluation during the review process.

The Commissioner of the Immigration Services Agency will determine the method of evaluation, drawing on content from the "Living and Working Guidebook," a resource designed to help foreigners navigate life in Japan.

Japan sets new income threshold for permanent residence

YEN.com.gh reported that Japan had updated its permanent residency guidelines on October 1, 2026, introducing a household income standard

Foreign nationals must prove their combined household income matches the average annual income of Japanese households of the same size

The revised rules apply to applications submitted from April 1, 2027, with some provisions affecting earlier submissions already under review

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Source: YEN.com.gh