A woman has told people that Jesus Christ instructed Christians to stop spraying perfume on their bodies

The female preacher went ahead to quote from a part of the bible to support her words as she cited 'the last day' story

Nigerians found the submission very controversial as they picked holes in her sermon, saying cleanliness is next to godliness

A short video by a Nigerian female preacher has stirred massive reactions on social media after she gave a piece of advice on what Christians should stay away from.

The woman said that Christians should not spray perfume on their bodies. Quoting from Isaiah, she added that on the last day, people will stink.

People condemned her sermon

With a matter-of-fact face in a video shared by @instablog9ja, the woman buttressed and maintained her controversial stance.

Nigerians have found the submission really funny and baseless.

Religion is our problem

At the time of writing this report, her video has gathered thousands of views on Instagram with more than 4,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sommy_of_fash said:

"Na wetin Jesus no talk una wan Dey preach now."

onyinyechistephen said:

"What else did Jesus tell you."

tthatthickgirl said:

"That same bible said cleanliness is next to Godliness, smelling nice is also cleanliness y’all just like wahala Abeg."

papiiitino asked:

"You feel say that one go carry you go heaven. Make angel dey cover nose as you dey pass?"

meetdejesus said:

"Where is it written in the Bible ? Religion is our major problem.. humanity and love is the way of life."

duke_cbe wondered:

"So smelling like locust beans is good?"

