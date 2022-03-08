Two videos have shown the moment a Nigerian man, Obaseki Osazekomwen Daniel, changed the life of an old woman forever

After noting the challenges the petty trader faces every day, he took her to the bank and cashed out N1 million for her

Many Nigerians who saw the great act of unconditional love rained prayers on him in his Instagram comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In two videos, a kind Nigerian man, Obaseki Osazekomwen Daniel, has put big smiles on an old woman's face.

In the first video, the kind man pulled up beside where the woman sells petty things by the roadside.

The woman was surprised when she heard that she will get N1m. Photo source: @governorscousin

Source: Instagram

I need umbrella and bench

When he asked her what challenges she is facing in doing business, the old trader said she needs an umbrella and a bench which would cost N7,000.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

While talking with Daniel, the woman complained about her feet burning because she is without slippers.

Her blessings truly came

In the second video, he visited the woman again. When she saw him, the trader knew her blessings had come.

After Daniel asked where the bench could be done, he told her that he will like to also buy goods for her to revive her business. The woman added that sitting on a stone all day affects her.

When the kind man announced that he would take her to the bank and give her the sum of N1 million naira, the woman 'collapsed' on the floor in surprise.

Watch the video below:

Here is the second one:

Below are some of the reactions:

iamjajagbe said:

"God is watching.Just umbrella and bench and some people aren’t satisfied with What God has done for them.I am grateful God."

ddstylesofficial said:

"God will bless you, he will exempt you from every evil sent your way."

hapinenzo said:

"Omor!!! Money is powerful. The woman fresh once as she hold the money, e come be like say she baff."

ogieriahki said:

"God we bless you sir thank you for taking tears away from her face."

odietekee2020 said:

"This is too good to be true may God open the doors of blessings upon you sir."

glambysesei said:

"God! Thank you for doing this for this woman. Chai. God will bless your entire generation in Jesus Name, Amen."

Nana Cheddar Pays Fees of Visually Impaired Man to Become a Journalist

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that businessman and philanthropist, Nana Kwame Bediako, has helped a man living with a visual impairment achieve his life-long dream of becoming a journalist.

Popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, he financed a two-year programme for the visually impaired man named Brown to acquire the training needed to become a newsman.

Freedom Jacob Caesar introduced Brown to his mentor, Bola Ray, the CEO of the EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment at the EIB office in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh