Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has started the building project for her international called YN International School

She shared pictures on Instagram and pictures of the people who have supported her as she opened up about how challenging the project had been

Many people applauded her in the comment section of the social media post

Seasoned Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson shared pictures of the progress of her building project for her school, YN International School.

Yvonne Nelson's international school. Image Credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Yvonne Nelson builds an international school

Yvonne Nelson took to her Instagram page to share pictures of the land, including the buildings that have been completed and those that have yet to be completed.

The last slide of the carousel post featured a video of the signboard revealing the school's name: YN International School. The signboard also revealed the official school uniform, vision, mission, and crest.

Sharing her experience with the building project, the star actress said it was difficult. In her own words, it had humbled her and taught her many lessons.

She further stated that the project made her feel many emotions and that she did not think it would be possible.

"The YNIS Building Project has humbled me, taught me a lot of lessons, Drained me, Fulfilled me, honestly…. Its made me feel alot of emotions…did I think it wasn’t possible? No, I knew it was. God has a way of making you Believe in the impossible," she wrote on Instagram.

The carousel post that Yvonne Nelson shared also contained selfies with her friends, who have been a support system for her throughout their project. She mentioned them in the post and expressed her profound gratitude to them.

"The SPECIAL people you are seeing in this post stood by me, supported me through it all. They have contributed immensely in ways i cannot explain. Thank you @ghanareporter @felixanamanfilms @georgeearhin @unburdened_outreachministries @chaseforevergh @smuuuv._ @she.is.peggy ❤️," Yvonne Nelson wrote in the caption.

Below are pictures of Yvonne Nelson's international school's building project and the people supporting her.

Reactions as Yvonne Nelson builds a school

Below are the reactions and opinions of Ghanaians after seeing the building project of Yvonne Nelson's school:

iammzgee said:

You’re a true force to reckon with ❤

jackline_mensah said:

God is good

the_real_ironrose said:

God rewards hardworkers, u r a game changer. Your humility has paved way for you

fauzystaff17 said:

She’s always up to something..congratulations YNshe’s not wasting money on plastic surgeries.

abenakwabuwaa said:

So proud of you queen ❤️❤️❤️ this is just he beginning my Yaa Asantewaa ❤️❤️❤️

susheana said:

Congratulations YN. I have always admired your work ethic. Keep soaring

enninakos said:

Awwww Queen! So proud of you @yvonnenelsongh ...you are the true role model any young woman should have, you are not perfect but your resilience and hard work are worth emulating

