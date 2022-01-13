A young Nigerian man named Blessing reportedly built a sports car as his final year project at the University of Jos

Many people were present to witness the great moment as Blessing test drove the car up a tarred road

Nigerians who reacted to the video said people like him should not be searching fruitlessly for sponsors

A video sent to @gossipmilltv claimed that a Nigerian student at the University of Jos, Blessing, has made a car as his project in school.

In a photo collaged with the video, the young man wearing a suit stood proudly beside the car he created.

The Nigerian man was massively praised online. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

The car moved

The clip shows people gathered around him as they tried to film him test-driving the vehicle. Someone in the crowd prompted him to power the vehicle and move.

As if on cue, the vehicle zoomed up a tarred road as many people observed it in amazement. Many Nigerians who reacted to the video praised him.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments with more than 33,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below

hisaccestor said:

"Investors no go see am ooo."

king_moet12 said:

"Wow… it’s nice, but that car fit reach Lagos?"

dah_blissfilms said:

"Now they no go help this poor talented graduate o… Before you knw HE GO START YAHOO. EFCC GO CASH AM."

guaranty_fitness_world said:

"This people don't know what's produced & recouple cars means. But he really tried."

focusnaija_tv said:

"He assembled a car not produced joor. Even Innoson nor dey produce motor."

shemmyy.x said:

"Too many wasted talents …just look at ..made in Nigeria Lamborghini."

emiris0_ said:

"I know this guy attended the same sec school years back. Wow."

Source: YEN.com.gh