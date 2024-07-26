A Ghanaian pastor has been accused of having an affair with the woman of a marriage he blessed

The allegations were levelled at the pastor by his wife, Maame Dufie on the Oyerepa Afutuo show

While opening up about the challenges she endured in her marriage, Maame Dufie said her husband is a chronic cheat, who had affairs with female members of his church

A Ghanaian woman named Maame Dufie has levelled scathing allegations against her husband, who is a man of God.

Maame Dufie alleged that her pastor husband has been a chronic cheat, having affairs with multiple women in his church.

Maame Dufie (left), the lady accusing her pastor husband of having an extra-marital affair & Aunty Naa, host of the Oyerepa Afutuo show Photo credit: @Aunti Naa TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Speaking on the Oyerepa Afutuo show, hosted by Aunty Naa, Maame Dufie, married for 28 years, recounted several instances of her husband's extra-marital escapades.

She said that her husband ruined a marriage he blessed by having an affair with the woman, bringing shame to their family.

"He had an affair with someone's wife. He was the one who blessed that marriage. The husband of the woman tracked her phone and discovered everything that was going on between his wife and my husband," she said.

Aside from this, Maame Dufie, also a pastor, disclosed on the Oyerepa Afutuo show that her husband impregnated one of the girls in the church and lied to the entire congregation that she was abused by another man.

Maame Dufie said she later discovered that the husband was the man responsible for the pregnancy four years after the girl moved in to live with them.

She said she got fed up with her husband's promiscuous ways and left the marriage after she found out that she was also having an affair with another female member of the church.

"Because of this, I sacked the young lady he had the child with from the house and he got angry and verbally abused me. So I said I have had enough and left the marriage," she added

Maame Dufie said she and her husband went through a lot to set up their church but after it became big, the man decided to show his true colours.

Netizens were surprised by the pastor's behaviour

Maame Dufie's narration of the ordeal she went through in her marriage left netizens surprised by the Ghanaian pastor's behaviour.

@adizaknyankiny3 said:

"From the way she is talking you can see she a peaceful woman. papandreou aye saaa ama a tra abotr3."

@FAMEYE NZEMANIBA also said:

"EIIIII OSOFO BENI."

@mineforever wrote:

"Oh so sad."

Lady accuses pastor of breaking her parents' marriage

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady accused a pastor of snatching her mother from her sick father.

In a video, the lady said her father got ill and was taken to the pastor for deliverance on the recommendation of her paternal grandparents.

However, instead of healing him, the pastor rather took advantage of the situation to charm her mother into divorcing her father to be with him.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh