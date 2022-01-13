A Ghanaian man recently got many laughing their lungs out as a video of him gathering snow from the floor to be shipped to Ghana surfaced online

The reason for his funny action was that he heard Ghana is too hot and wants to help cool down the temperature

Many who watched the video seemed to be in agreement with him and encouraged him to quickly send the chunks of snow over

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man based abroad has wowed many as a video of him packing up snow into a disposable rubber bag surfaced online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Kobe Media had the young man jovially saying that he heard Ghana is hot hence wants to send out some snow to help cool down things.

Man busily collecting snow into rubber Photo credit: Kobe Media/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The person who was recording him prompted him about the fact that the ice would melt even before it gets to Ghana and his response to that was that he plans to send it over as soon as possible so it does not melt.

The video seemed to have gotten many intrigued and surprised at the same time.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up more than 23,000 views with over 400 reactions.

A few of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

Greenewud Selassie commented:

Charley when you come, locate me and deliver mine asap. It's too hot down here. I want $200 package

Comfort Akunor wrote:

Some people can be soo funny ooo

From Eva Lola Tetteh:

Bring it kraaa na Ghana aye shii mmom

Alfred Acheampong:

So this man is making fun of Ghanaians Because he thinks he is in Heaven already

Alberta Amankwah replied:

Please bring it fast

From Enercita Maame Efya Gyamfua:

We really need it

Watch the full video linked below;

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an 80-year-old Ghanaian man living in the UK who warned Ghanaians to not move abroad got many talking on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh shared that, Mustapha Bushira's reason behind his advice is that, the cold weather is very deadly and can end one's life.

Ghanaians refused to let the old man's statement slide. They headed to the comments section and left over 1,600 opinions there.

Source: YEN.com.gh