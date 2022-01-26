When it comes to creativity in fashion, there are no limits to how far people will go to stand out and this story is yet another reminder of this.

Currently trending on social media are photos of a man whose eccentric choice of outfit has made the topic of discussion online.

The photos have left many internet users amused. Credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the man is seen rocking a two-piece suit partly made with ankara.

While the pants were a simple, normal cut, there was nothing normal about the jacket part of the ensemble.

While one side of the suit had a partial double-breasted design, the other half of the dress made from ankara was designed in a sleeveless, pleated cut.

Check out the photos below:

Reactions

Well, the photos left quite a number of people in amusement, many of whom took to the comment section to drop hilarious comments.

Check out some comments below:

teeto__olayeni:

"Lady and Gentleman in one body."

prissbee_thriftstore:

"This is a beautiful concept /design with the wrong fabric."

blossoming_soul1:

"Papa di mama."

zinnysugar:

"Papito and mamito all in one"

nazom.90:

"Dearest brothers and sisters."

onyi_bekee13:

"Mr and mrs."

avalonokpe:

"If "Ladies and Gentlemen" was a person."

obikels:

"We finally found "dear sir/ma."

globalcircleorphanage:

"Oga madam."

