A female wedding guest left many people awestruck and impressed with how she danced effortlessly

The lady in a long dress backed guests as she twerked hard and whined her waist like rubber on a post

Her sizzling performance caught the eyes of other ladies at the occasion and moved them to appreciate her with cash

At wedding occasions, the couples are usually the centre of attention from start to finish, at least, that is the plan.

But a female guest stole a couple's shine at a Hausa wedding with her impressive dance display.

She left guests stunned Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @asoebispecial

A short clip from the occasion shared by @asoebispecial on Instagram showed the lady in a long dress that covered almost all parts of her body take to the dancefloor.

Backing the crowd, she started shaking her waist and then went down slowly before switching to twerking.

She remained down and twerked hard on a spot that other ladies had to come out and appreciate her talented display.

Ladies rained cash on the dancing female wedding guest.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@nekky_empire remarked:

"Niger state people....na dem get that twerking dance."

@becca_s_place wrote:

"That woman dey vex oo whaaaaattt? Inside abaya the thing dey shake well well."

@mrsinnopercent said:

"E get why dis region de cover their body! Their game tight!!!!"

@essysala opined:

"That woman wey dey twerk for Instagram dey learn work for where this one day!!!"

@hadasahjoy stated:

"If you come and dance like this on my wedding I will send you to the back to bend and wash plates."

