Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar has opened up that his girlfriend's exclusion from Slovenia’s Paris Olympic team partly influenced his decision to withdraw from the Games.

The 25-year-old, who secured his third Tour de France title on Sunday, was also the favourite for gold in the Olympic road race.

Tadej Pogacar says his withdrawal from Paris 2024 was influenced by the Slovenian Olympic Committee's decision not to select his girlfriend Urska Zigart. Photos: Jean Catuffe/Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

Despite celebrating his Tour victory, Pogačar withdrew from the Paris Games citing fatigue, as announced by the Slovenian Olympic Committee.

Before competing in a criterium race in the Netherlands on Tuesday, Pogačar admitted that the non-selection of his girlfriend, Urška Žigart, was a contributing factor to his withdrawal.

"It's not the main reason, but it definitely played a part," he said on Dutch TV.

"She deserved her spot. As the double national champion in road racing and time trial, she's been exceptional. She's the only Slovenian woman to ever make the top 10 in week-long World Tour races and has been crucial in earning points for Slovenia over the past two years."

He continued: "Without her, Slovenia wouldn't have secured two spots in the road race."

Slovenia has selected Urška Pintar, 38, and Eugenia Bujak, 35, for the women’s road race on August 4.

Bujak, a six-time Slovenian champion, did not compete in this year's national championships. Pintar, the 2023 national champion, finished second, trailing Žigart by 10 minutes and 47 seconds.

Source: YEN.com.gh