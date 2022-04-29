A young man has erupted a stir online after lacing fish with alcohol to feed a cat in a viral video on social media

In the clip, he can be seen pouring the branded substance into a bowl and subsequently dropping the fish into it before feeding the domestic animal

Some online users found the post unacceptable and condemned him, saying it it is tantamount to animal cruelty

A young man got a lovely cat drunk after he laced fish with alcohol and fed it to the domestic animal, and many are enraged after seeing the viral video online.

In the short video clip widely circulated on social media, the young man can be seen pouring the branded substance into a bowl before dropping the fish into it.

He proceeds to mix the hard food with the hard liquor before feeding it to the homely pet, causing it to sleep off.

How social media reacted

The video, posted by the local Ghanaian media outlet, Atinka News, has sparked outrage on social media as some netizens considered it animal cruelty.

Reacting to the post, Okodie_quame indicated that the young man could be arrested for animal cruelty.

''If I were him, I’d be scared going outside. Police gonna pick him up soon,'' she added.

Omokogboh shared similar views:

''Cruelty to animals is against nature. This young man must be reported to the law enforcement agencies.''

