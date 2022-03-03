A tricycle rider in Kano state has become an internet sensation owing to how he customised his Keke Napep

A video of the classy tricycle showed it had a small television and is reported to also have a rug and home theatre

The Keke Napep which has been dubbed business class keke sure makes customers enjoy every moment of their trips

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian man with a customised tricycle interior different from the regular ones has left netizens stunned.

The man was spotted in Kano state in a video believed to have been made by one of his passengers.

He took his tricycle to a new level Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1, Uju Ayalogu's Blog

Source: UGC

A caption in the short video of the Praghyia shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram stated that it had a rug, home theatre and television in it.

A tablet placed above the driver area could be seen playing a music video of singers P-Square while in motion.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It is believed the modifications and additions are geared towards giving passengers an unforgettable experience, a wonderful initiative from the thoughtful driver.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@richie_stoner02 said:

"Wahala."

@shes_spotless stated:

"Enjoyment."

Fully air-conditioned Pgrayhia spotted in Anambra state

Meanwhile, Nigeria's number one news site, Legit.ng, previously reported that a fully air-conditioned Keke Napep was spotted in Anambra state.

Some photos of fully air-conditioned Keke Napep had gone viral on social media. The Keke is a sophisticated version of the regular ones that ply many roads across Nigeria.

It looked more of a mini car away from the regular tricycle which has gradually taken over the role of motorcycle popularly called okada.

Thrilled passenger shares experience about entering tricycle with TV

In other related news, it reported that a man had shared his experience after boarding a tricycle with TV and sweets.

According to the young man, the upgraded Keke Napep was equipped with a tablet that acted as a mini television for passengers' pleasure.

There was also a container of free sweets that served as refreshment. The surprised passenger identified simply as Adedeji also noted that they listened to popular singer Burna Boy's song in the Keke Napep.

He said:

"This guy's Keke I just entered in Surulere now has a Tablet as TV and a container he keeps free sweets for passengers.

"And we're even jamming @burnaboy 's "Heaven Gate" video. Packaging is packaging low budget or high ."

Source: YEN.com.gh