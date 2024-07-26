Mason Greenwood has moved out of his six-bedroom Cheshire home following his transfer from Manchester United to Marseille

New Manchester United recruit Leny Yoro has taken up residence in Greenwood's former mansion following his transfer from Lille

Yoro played his first game for Manchester United against Rangers 24 hours after his £52 million transfer

Manchester United's latest acquisition, Leny Yoro, is reportedly moving into Mason Greenwood's former Cheshire residence.

The 18-year-old prodigy signed with Manchester United for a reported £52 million after an impressive season with Lille in Ligue 1.

Manchester United youngster Leny Yoro is reportedly set to move into the £ 2 million mansion left by the departed Mason Greenwood. Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno.

Source: Getty Images

The Frenchman will now call Greenwood's old home in Manchester his own. According to Goal, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion will cost Yoro approximately £14,000 per month.

The property was previously occupied by Greenwood during his stint with United before he left for Getafe on loan last season.

It features three reception rooms, a cinema, a gym, and separate quarters for staff. It also includes security measures like an intruder alarm, CCTV, and electric gates.

Greenwood has since moved permanently from Manchester United to sign for to Ligue 1 giants Olympique Marseille.

What's next for Lenny Yoro?

Before Yoro settles into his new mansion, he will travel to the United States for United’s pre-season tour, where they will face Arsenal.

The Red Devils will play their Premier League rivals on Sunday, July 28, as part of their preparation for the 2024-25 season.

Erik ten Hag's side will also face Real Betis and Liverpool in North America.

Yoro lauded after superb Manchester United debut

