Shatta Wale and his new lover have been spotted in a vide spending quality time together all the way in the USA

The duo was seen seated in an open trunk of what looked like a bus as they locked lips while others looked on

Shatta Wale and Medikal are currently in USA for their much-anticipated DTB tour which is set to start

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Dancehall musician Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has been seen in a new video spending quality time with his lover, Elfreda.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale and Elfreda were seen seated in an open trunk of a bus as they conversed.

While chatting, the Ayoo hitmaker and his pretty girlfriend decided to engage in some public display of affection for the cameras.

Photos of Shatta Wale and Lover Elfreda. Source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The duo, out of the blue, locked lips in a brief kiss which got many people who were looking on excited as they heaped praises on them

Shatta Wale and Elfreda were seen wearing all-black outfits under winter jackets as they enjoyed each other's company.

The two lovers are currently in the United States of America with rapper Medikal as they prepare for their much-talked-about 'Deeper Than Blood (DTB) tour which would see them hitting a number of states.

Shatta Wale posted the video on his official Instagram page and captioned it:

"Jet love @elfy_officiall"

Fans of Shatta Wale react to the video he shared

Many teeming fans and followers of the Taking Over hitmaker took to the comment section to react to the video.

Rapper amgmedikal wrote:

"Awwwnnn"

comedianwaris also noted:

"This love is not scam after all I’m happy for them"

i.africaa reacted to the video with:

"Everyday kiss ey"

iam_stanleyscofied had this to say:

"Shatta for life"

di_jay_official also commented:

"Chairman wale"

Popular Music Producer Eyoh Soundboy Dies After Long Battle With Kidney Failure

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician and record producer, Eyoh Soundboy, has passed on after a prolonged battling kidney failure.

This was sighted in a report on myjoyonline.com.

The tragic incident occurred in the home of the music maker on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, which was confirmed by his wife, Aisha Yussif.

Source: YEN.com.gh