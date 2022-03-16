A Nigerian lady has shown off her boyfriend in style as she shared a video capturing the moment she called in at his place of work

The lover girl paid him a surprise visit to her man who works at a car wash and joined him in cleaning a customer's car

After some affectionate interactions with him, the two sat for a meal at the car wash in a video that left many gushing

A Nigerian lady has got many people talking on social media after paying a surprise visit to her boyfriend's workplace.

She recorded the beautiful moment in a video she shared on her page on the social media platform TikTok.

She showed him love Photo Credit: TikTok/@_dhovee

Source: UGC

In the video, the young man was surprised to see her and greeted her with a hug.

Not minding her nice outfit, the lady quickly joined him in rounding off the cleaning of a customer's car.

They both sprayed water on the car and washed its foot mats.

The lovebirds then settled for a meal she brought for him.

Mixed reactions trail the video

S.k.i.ts said:

"I don't know how I come across this video, but if this guy Liv this girl E no go better for am, I come in pieces

"God bless@dhovee."

Lucy Akwunwa said:

"No dey post everything una dey do oo babe doh y'all look sweet together dear ok,love his energy nd ya love towards him."

Kingpetpresh said:

"It's just like movies I wish I could talk to the guy but... a woman that has ur bck in this kind of period might be a God sent to bless u, dnt lve dem."

it'sjust-ify said:

"Awwwnnnn I love this. be proud of ur man no matter what occupation he is into as long as it's not yahoo or drugs."

Source: YEN.com.gh