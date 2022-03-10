A video has shown the funny moment a groom took over the dance floor alone, entertaining guests

During the dance, his lady stood just as if she was shy, making many ask if she was the bride or a guest at the reception

One of the people who dropped a comment advised the groom to vibe with his wife and not the MC who he kept facing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A bride has been seen in a video standing and watching her husband dance all alone at their wedding reception.

The bride did not even move an inch or behave as if she was happy, making people question the reasons for her action.

The bride refused to dance. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Why did she not dance?

Many think the bride was shy and probably not ready to dance. But her husband paid her no attention as he continued to show his dancing skill at the reception.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Many people took to the comment section of the post to express different opinions on the video. Many agreed that the lady might have been shy to dance. The video was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@sharonofficial126 reacted:

"In her mind she is like so this boy nor normal??? Abi Na my eye dey pain me."

@tonia_gram_ said:

"You see the guy with mic hyping the groom, dem be club mates."

@thrillz01 commented:

"He should turn and do those moves to his wife not the mc....Vibe with your wife."

@iam_ajayigloria reacted:

"Una sure say this girl really wan marry the man?why she no even smile even if she no sabi dance."

@swit__16 said:

"She probably was at home being a good wife material while the man was enjoying his youth. This life enjoy yourself, life is too short for surprises."

Bridesmaid Goes Viral With Her Energetic Dance Moves At Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that a beautiful lady serving as a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding had wowed many with her dancing skills.

The lady who got in a dance battle with a man and won hands down showed off more moves after fending off the man.

Videos of the lady's energetic dance moves at the marriage ceremony have got many people hailing her.

Source: YEN.com.gh